Red Sox Cut Ties With 6-Foot-3 All-Star Prospect in First Move After Trade

The Boston Red Sox made a big addition to their lineup on Saturday, adding Curtis Mead in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Less than a day later, the Red Sox made a subtraction from their farm system.

The team announced that it cut ties with a 6-foot-3 prospect who was seen as a long-term developmental project. The team is expected to make several more moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline, with some holes to fill across the roster and a sudden need for help after this month’s surge into a playoff spot.

Boston Red Sox Say Goodbye to Prospect Natanael Yuten

A listing on MILB.com’s transactions page showed that the Red Sox released center fielder Natanael Yuten from the Greenville Drive. Yuten had shown some promise during his rise through the minors, earning a spot in the 2023 Florida Complex League All-Star game.

As Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox noted at the time, Yuten saw time at all three outfield positions that season and took home the FCL batting title.

“Recognized alongside the likes of Yankees outfield prospects Willy Montero and John Cruz, Yuten enjoyed a productive summer in Fort Myers,” Campbell wrote. “The left-handed hitting 18-year-old batted a stout .336/.396/.483 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 28 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 11 walks, and 36 strikeouts in 38 games (164 plate appearances) for the FCL Red Sox.”

Campbell added that Yuten had strong stats across his entire hitting portfolio, ranking in the top-20 among all batters in OPS (.880), isolated power (.148), speed score (7.0) and wRC+ (131) that season.

Red Sox Awaiting Curtis Mead’s Arrival

While Yuten was likely a long way away from playing his way up to the Red Sox, the team is awaiting a more immediate arrival in the coming days. Reporter Chris Cotillo noted that the Red Sox plan to have Mead join them almost immediately

Red Sox plan to have Curtis Mead join them in Boston this afternoon and be active tomorrow night in Sacramento, so no corresponding move yet,” Cotillo wrote in a post on X. “Connelly Early came to Fenway today to say his goodbyes and pack up before joining the Nationals.”

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and Tim Britton graded the Red Sox an “A-minus” for the deal, noting they parted ways with a promising pitcher in return for a promising bat. They called Mead a “versatile, high-upside big swing” for a Red Sox team that surged back into the playoff race thanks to a 15-game winning streak across most of July.

“Giving the Red Sox an A- assumes Mead has legitimately unlocked his long-held potential,” the pair wrote. “Considered a top-100 prospect during his time with the Rays, Mead’s Baseball Savant page now has a lot more red than Early’s, and that kind of right-handed bat — which the Red Sox desperately needed — could be in limited supply this trade deadline. He’s not a good defender, but he can passably play several positions, and his bat could be enough to DH, especially against lefties.”