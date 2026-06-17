Red Sox Trade Deadline Idea Bolsters Infield With $9 Million Astros All-Star

The Boston Red Sox continue to struggle this season. Entering Wednesday’s action, they were 29-41 and sat in last place in the American League East. Firing Alex Cora doesn’t appear to have made much of a difference.

Strangely though, Boston is only 5 1/2 games back in the wild card race and could very easily take the final spot with the American League being as weak as it is. First, they’ll have to improve offensively. They have scored the second fewest runs in Major League Baseball, ahead of only the San Diego Padres.

Their infield in particular could use some work. Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed several players that could be on the move this summer at the trade deadline. Among them was Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, and the Red Sox were named a possible fit.

“Pena has always been a plus defender at shortstop with a strong power/speed combo, but his feel for hitting and pitch selection comes and goes. He made the most of Daikin Park’s Crawford Boxes by leaning into power and pull/lift, and his 2025 baseball card stats ran hot with better-than-you’d-expect outcomes on balls in play fueling a 5.7 WAR season. Expect more years in line with his other WAR figures (2.7 to 3.3) for the next few seasons.”

Red Sox Have Prospects to Make Potential Pena Deal

The Red Sox have a very strong farm system and could send some good prospects the Astros’ way in order to make this potential deal. They could then put Pena at shortstop and potentially move Trevor Story to second base.

Pena is having a strong year at the plate, hitting .273/.340/.392 with three home runs, 13 RBI and a .731 OPS. He hit for more power last season, popping 17 home runs and finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting, while also earning his first All-Star nod.

Fenway Park is a ballpark that plays well for right-handed power hitters, so a trade to Boston could help get his power numbers back up. The Red Sox need power in their lineup after they failed to re-sign Alex Bregman last offseason.

Adding Pena could be just what they need to get their offense going again and fight their way back into postseason contention. The AL is weak, so one move could make a big difference for the Red Sox as the trade deadline approaches. More offense could be what turns the tide on their season in the second half.

Is it Realistic?

On one hand, the Astros currently have a better record than the Red Sox and are closer to the third wild card spot. However, Houston is not in a position to buy this season. Their farm system has been depleted over the past several years, and they simply don’t have any top prospects to spare.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox don’t have a lot of players on expiring contracts to trade and do have the prospects to land a big name, so that could ultimately lead to them being able to make a deal. It will be interesting to see how Craig Breslow approaches the deadline.