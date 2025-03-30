Red Sox ‘Deep in Talks’ on Long-Term Deal With Top Young Star: Report

Just three games into his career, Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell is already in contract extension talks with the club.

“The Red Sox are deep in talks on a long-term contract extension with Campbell, according to multiple industry sources,” wrote MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Sunday. “One source close to the negotiations described a deal as ‘close,’ and a Red Sox source characterized the team as hopeful of getting a deal done as of late Saturday night.”

Despite being only 22 years old, Campbell has already made a significant impact since Boston selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He wasted no time showing his bat could play, putting together a strong showing in 22 games right after being drafted. However, it was during the 2024 season that he truly garnered attention, rocketing through the Red Sox farm system.

Starting the year in High-A, he tore the cover off the ball all the way to Triple-A, finishing with a gaudy . 330/.439/.558 slash line. Over 115 games, he piled up 20 home runs, 32 doubles, and swiped 24 bags, all while bouncing around between shortstop, second base, and the outfield.

Sox Trying to Lock in Young Core

The Red Sox have been busy trying to secure their young core of players for some time now, locking up young talents like center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela and right-handed starter Brayan Bello to long-term deals last spring. Both extensions were considered key steps in stabilizing the roster after several consecutive years of turnover.

Despite the team’s progress with Campbell, one notable piece remains unsigned—Triston Casas. The slugging first baseman has so far turned down Boston’s overtures, though he is viewed by many as a future anchor of the lineup. The Red Sox took note of Casas’ hesitation. In fact, his unwillingness to commit may have been part of the reason the Red Sox dangled him in trade talks with Seattle during the winter.