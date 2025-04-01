Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox’ Devers Flailing His Way Into MLB Record Books

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Getty Images

Rafael Devers keeps finding his name in the wrong kind of record book. After fanning three more times in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Orioles, the Red Sox slugger is now 0 for 19 with 15 strikeouts to start this season, a shocking display of ineptitude by one of the game’s premier hitters. Hi start marks the most strikeouts ever by a major leaguer through the first five games of a season. Devers’ struggles have highlighted a rough early trend for Boston hitters not named Wilyer Abreu or Kristian Campbell.

“Things are not going our way,” Devers told the Boston Globe through a translator after yesterday’s defeat. “But I think that’s going to change, for sure. I feel comfortable with the routine I’m doing right now. Obviously this is not a position [designated hitter] I’ve done in the past, so I need to get used to it, but I feel good.”

So far this season, Boston’s numbers with runners in scoring position have been terrible — a .164/.281/.273 slash line paired with a staggering 37 percent strikeout rate. It hasn’t just been Rafael Devers wearing it, either. Connor Wong is hitless in his first 10 tries, fanning five times. Alex Bregman hasn’t delivered in seven chances, striking out twice. Trevor Story has gone 0-for-4 with three punchouts. Each has helped set a colorless tone to a lineup that’s been squandering chances left and right.

“We’ve just got to stay in the middle of the field. That’s the most important thing, I do believe,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game. “As long as we keep getting men in scoring position, at one point, we’re going to have fun. We’re going to score runs and this week will be in the past.”

The Red Sox can only hope that a day off Tuesday will help them reset.

Jay Pritchard covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

Read More

Boston Red Sox Players

Wilyer Abreu's headshot W. Abreu
Brayan Bello's headshot B. Bello
Brennan Bernardino's headshot B. Bernardino
Alexander Bregman's headshot A. Bregman
Walker Buehler's headshot W. Buehler
Kristian Campbell's headshot K. Campbell
Isaiah Campbell's headshot I. Campbell
Triston Casas's headshot T. Casas
Albertin Chapman's headshot A. Chapman
Kutter Crawford's headshot K. Crawford
Cooper Criswell's headshot C. Criswell
Garrett Crochet's headshot G. Crochet
Robert Dalbec's headshot B. Dalbec
Rafael Devers's headshot R. Devers
Hunter Dobbins's headshot H. Dobbins
Jarren Duran's headshot J. Duran
Richard Fitts's headshot R. Fitts
Michael Fulmer's headshot M. Fulmer
Jhostynxon Garcia's headshot J. Garcia
Lucas Giolito's headshot L. Giolito
Roman González's headshot R. González
Vaughn Grissom's headshot V. Grissom
Luis Guerrero's headshot L. Guerrero
David Hamilton's headshot D. Hamilton
Liam Hendriks's headshot L. Hendriks
Tanner Houck's headshot T. Houck
Joe Jacques's headshot J. Jacques
Zachery Kelly's headshot Z. Kelly
Bryan Mata's headshot B. Mata
Reese McGuire's headshot R. McGuire
Wyatt Mills's headshot W. Mills
Jovani Moran's headshot J. Moran
Christopher Murphy's headshot C. Murphy
Carlos Narvaez's headshot C. Narváez
James Paxton's headshot J. Paxton
Zach Penrod's headshot Z. Penrod
Luis Perales's headshot L. Perales
Charles Priester's headshot Q. Priester
Ceddanne Rafaela's headshot C. Rafaela
Robert Refsnyder's headshot R. Refsnyder
Pablo Reyes's headshot P. Reyes
Blake Sabol's headshot B. Sabol
Patrick Sandoval's headshot P. Sandoval
Justin Slaten's headshot J. Slaten
Nicholas Sogard's headshot N. Sogard
Noah Song's headshot N. Song
Trevor Story's headshot T. Story
Trayce Thompson's headshot T. Thompson
Naoyuki Uwasawa's headshot N. Uwasawa
Brandon Walter's headshot B. Walter
Gregory Weissert's headshot G. Weissert
Garrett Whitlock's headshot G. Whitlock
Justin Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Joshua Winckowski's headshot J. Winckowski
Connor Wong's headshot C. Wong
Masataka Yoshida's headshot M. Yoshida

Comments

Red Sox’ Devers Flailing His Way Into MLB Record Books

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x