Red Sox’ Devers Flailing His Way Into MLB Record Books

Rafael Devers keeps finding his name in the wrong kind of record book. After fanning three more times in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Orioles, the Red Sox slugger is now 0 for 19 with 15 strikeouts to start this season, a shocking display of ineptitude by one of the game’s premier hitters. Hi start marks the most strikeouts ever by a major leaguer through the first five games of a season. Devers’ struggles have highlighted a rough early trend for Boston hitters not named Wilyer Abreu or Kristian Campbell.

“Things are not going our way,” Devers told the Boston Globe through a translator after yesterday’s defeat. “But I think that’s going to change, for sure. I feel comfortable with the routine I’m doing right now. Obviously this is not a position [designated hitter] I’ve done in the past, so I need to get used to it, but I feel good.”

So far this season, Boston’s numbers with runners in scoring position have been terrible — a .164/.281/.273 slash line paired with a staggering 37 percent strikeout rate. It hasn’t just been Rafael Devers wearing it, either. Connor Wong is hitless in his first 10 tries, fanning five times. Alex Bregman hasn’t delivered in seven chances, striking out twice. Trevor Story has gone 0-for-4 with three punchouts. Each has helped set a colorless tone to a lineup that’s been squandering chances left and right.

“We’ve just got to stay in the middle of the field. That’s the most important thing, I do believe,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game. “As long as we keep getting men in scoring position, at one point, we’re going to have fun. We’re going to score runs and this week will be in the past.”

The Red Sox can only hope that a day off Tuesday will help them reset.