Red Sox Send Clear Message With Jarren Duran Decision Before Rockies Finale

The Boston Red Sox made a notable decision involving Jarren Duran ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies, a move that could offer insight into how the club views the former All-Star’s role as the season moves into its next phase.

Whether intentional or not, the decision sends a clear message about Duran’s standing within Boston’s plans, arriving as it does at a time when every lineup choice is drawing increased scrutiny.

Boston Globe beat writer Tim Healey posted the Wednesday lineup at Coors Field with Duran on the bench. Nate Eaton starts in left, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Wilyer Abreu in right. Ranger Suárez opposes Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland. The southpaw matchup, against a hitter batting .199 versus lefties this season, puts the Red Sox-Duran situation in stark relief.

COLORADO ROCKIES STARTING LINEUP SP: Kyle Freeland (LHP) • 1-7, 7.36 ERA # Name Pos AVG SLG 1 Willi Castro 2B .275 .407 2 Tyler Freeman RF .273 .366 3 TJ Rumfield 1B .282 .480 4 Hunter Goodman DH .243 .511 5 Cole Carrigg CF .250 .523 6 Jake McCarthy LF .293 .466 7 Braxton Fulford C .250 .417 8 Ezequiel Tovar SS .212 .335 9 Kyle Karros 3B .248 .372

Jarren Duran’s 2026 Numbers Tell the Story

Duran’s 2026 campaign is a sharp departure from the form that earned him All-Star Game MVP honors two years ago. Through 72 games, he’s batting .199 with a .258 on-base percentage and an OPS of .624. He has hit 12 home runs, though nine came in the month of May alone. An eye-watering 96 strikeouts in 318 plate appearances — a strikeout every 3.3 trips to the plate — make him a severe liability due to his seeming inability to put the ball in play consistently.

Though Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy chose to sit the lefty-swinging Duran against a left-handed pitcher, his splits don’t show much either way. Against lefties, Duran’s .280 batting average is slightly better than his .195 mark against righties, though almost all of his power numbers, including 11 of his 12 homers, have come against righties.

Former manager Alex Cora discussed Duran’s struggles earlier in 2026.

“Now he’s not even doing that (walking),” Cora said, as quoted by Talk Sox. “Kind of like slow it down, even a bunt or something. Just get it going. We need him to run the bases, do what he does. Hit one in the gap and stretch it out to a triple or one of those ground balls that get through and get to second and get that energy going. We need it as a group, he needs it as a player.”

Cora cycled Duran through designated hitter, left field and center field in an attempt to find a spark. None of it stabilized his standing. The change in manager and hitting coaches produced no results for Duran.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Ranger Suarez (LHP) • 3-3, 2.93 ERA # Name Pos AVG SLG 1 Nate Eaton LF .333 .750 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .280 .437 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .279 .452 4 Willson Contreras 1B .281 .521 5 Caleb Durbin 3B .220 .366 6 Anthony Seigler 2B .250 .313 7 Andruw Monasterio SS .223 .355 8 Connor Wong DH .259 .353 9 Carlos Narváez C .197 .283

Duran on His Mental Approach Amid Slump

Duran addressed his mindset publicly in March 2026, describing a deliberate effort to lower the internal pressure. “I don’t care, that’s my whole mentality,” he said, as quoted by The Athletic. “If I get a hit, sick. If I get out, sick. I just don’t care. Not make everything bigger than it needs to be … just staying even.”

The newly even-keeled approach has not helped and arguably made things worse. Earlier in June, Duran was hitting just .152 for the month and was dropped from the leadoff spot, with Mickey Gasper inserted at the top of the order in his place, according to MassLive. Multiple recent games produced three-strikeout outings, and his OBP has sat at .262, a number that reflects a hitter no longer drawing the walks that once extended his value beyond the box score.

Wednesday’s benching is the latest in a pattern of adjustments for Duran in 2026. No injury or rest explanation has been attached to Wednesday’s decision. Whether Boston sees a road back to the key role Duran occupied at his peak, or whether Wednesday’s benching signals deeper concerns on the part of Red Sox management, is a question that the Red Sox will be forced to address by the Aug. 3 trade deadline.