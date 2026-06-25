Red Sox Dodge Notable Injury Blow Ahead of Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox carried a three-run lead into the late innings Wednesday afternoon. By the time they left Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies had scored five unanswered runs and completed an 8-6 comeback.

Boston finished its six-game trip at 3-3 after opening with a sweep in Seattle. Dropping two of three to the team with baseball’s worst record left the Red Sox at 32-46 and erased much of the progress made earlier in the week.

The New York Yankees arrive at Fenway Park on Thursday for a four-game series. Boston enters it with questions throughout the infield, although one injury that looked serious in Denver may not create another extended absence.

Red Sox Avoid Worst-Case Outcome

Caleb Durbin left Wednesday’s game after partially dislocating his left pinkie while sliding into first base.

The initial scene created immediate concern. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the finger was facing the wrong way before Boston’s medical staff treated it.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that X-rays showed no fracture. Durbin also does not expect to need additional testing and currently believes he can avoid the injured list.

“They were able to pop it back in,” Tracy said.

Durbin may still need time for the stiffness to ease before returning to third base. The larger concern, however, was structural damage that could have removed him from the lineup for weeks.

Boston appears to have avoided that outcome. Durbin said himself that he does not think he needs an IL stint.

Why Durbin’s Status Matters

The Red Sox were forced to rebuild their infield immediately after Durbin exited.

Marcelo Mayer entered at shortstop despite dealing with a sore left foot. Andruw Monasterio moved to second, while Anthony Seigler shifted to third base.

The new alignment struggled.

Seigler made a throwing error shortly after taking over at third. Mayer later mishandled a ground ball that should have ended the seventh inning, allowing Colorado’s comeback to continue.

Durbin’s injury did not cause every mistake that followed. It did remove Boston’s regular third baseman and force several players into different positions without warning.

Durbin avoiding the injured list would give Boston one fewer problem to solve.

Durbin Takes Responsibility for Risky Slide

Durbin injured the finger while attempting to beat a close play at first base in the third inning.

A safe call could have allowed another run to score, and Durbin reacted by diving toward the bag rather than running through it. His left hand landed awkwardly as Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland arrived to receive the throw.

Durbin later acknowledged that the decision created an unnecessary risk. Instinct took over.

The appearance of the finger caused more alarm than the pain itself. Durbin had never experienced anything similar, but the concern eased once doctors restored the joint and confirmed there was no bone damage.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston’s road trip ended with another lead slipping away.

Durbin’s injury initially looked capable of making the loss even more costly. The medical results offered a rare piece of relief.

The Red Sox may have lost the game without losing their third baseman for long.

They caught a break.