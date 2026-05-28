Red Sox Exec Breslow Makes Surprising Admission on Trade Deadline

As of May 28, the Boston Red Sox are 23-31.

Despite being 11.5 games out of the American League East division and possessing the fourth-worst record in the AL, Boston is somehow still in the playoff race.

Because of poor play by the majority of the AL, Boston is just three games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.

This has led to debates about how the Red Sox will treat the upcoming Trade Deadline.

Will they be buyers or sellers? It’s complicated.

Red Sox executive Craig Breslow went on “The Greg Hill Show” Thursday to say that no player is untouchable at this year’s deadline.

What Did Boston Red Sox Executive Craig Breslow Say?

Despite the Red Sox’s current position, Breslow made it known that they could be buyers or sellers at the deadline.

“There are players that we think are going to be a part of this organization for a really long time and either continue to be or become cornerstones to championship teams,” Breslow said. “Now, I don’t know that you say, ‘Hey, this particular player is untouchable,’ because if there’s an opportunity to make the organization better, we have to be willing to listen. But typically what happens is just, the way that you value a player is so high relative to anything that you could back, that those deals just never actually happen.”

It seems that anything could be on the table when the Trade Deadline comes along.

Boston is no stranger to moving high-profile players at the deadline that might otherwise be untouchable.

Over Breslow’s tenure, stars like Chris Sale and Rafael Devers have been traded.

If the Red Sox decide to become sellers, there is precedent as well.

Breslow also traded away highly-regarded prospects Kyle Teel, Jhostynxon Garcia and James Tibbs III during his time.

Regardless of whether the Red Sox become buyers or sellers, it appears that nobody is safe this year.

Who Could Breslow Trade?

While we don’t know where the Red Sox will be in about two months, they may trade some stars. Especially if they wind up being sellers.

Since Boston has struggled on the offensive side, it’s possible some big-name pitchers could be on the move.

Closer Aroldis Chapman had an elite 2025. He has followed that up with an even better 2026.

In 18 games, he has a minuscule 0.51 ERA and 12 saves in as many opportunities.

Chapman should be the biggest trade piece Boston has, should they continue to play poorly.

Sonny Gray, Garrett Whitlock and others could be on the move as well if they sell.

In the somewhat unlikely event the Red Sox become buyers, fans would have a hard time believing Breslow would sell off young building blocks like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early or top prospect Franklin Arias.

However, if they are buyers, look for one of their top pitching prospects to be on the move.

Names like Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon or Jake Bennett could be traded with a crowded rotation in the majors.

Whatever the case may be, Breslow is ready to trade any player to achieve his goals.