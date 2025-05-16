Red Sox Facing ‘Rotation Crisis’ as Injuries Mount, Top Prospect Call-Up Looms

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third straight game on Wednesday, falling to the Detroit Tigers in walk-off fashion. Now sitting at 22-23, Boston is under .500 for the first time since April 15. Their roster is also unraveling fast.

The loss wasn’t just another L in the standings. It capped off a brutal stretch that’s left the Red Sox without their first base platoon, three starting pitchers, and their most reliable arm from 2024, Tanner Houck, who hit the IL with a forearm strain that could have significant long-term implications. Houck also performed poorly this season with an 8.04 ERA and allowed 39 runs in 43.2 innings.

Rotation in Ruins

Houck’s injury leaves the Red Sox rotation dangerously thin. He joins Walker Buehler, Kutter Crawford, and Richard Fitts on the shelf, forcing Alex Cora to patch together a staff that now includes Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Hunter Dobbins.

According to CBS Sports reporter R.J. Anderson, lefties Sean Newcomb and Cooper Criswell are the top in-house replacement options. Newcomb has made five starts and is lined up to pitch again Sunday. Criswell has pitched in relief but has starting experience at Triple-A.

With no scheduled days off until May 29, Boston may have no choice but to test its depth — or make a move.

Roman Anthony’s Call-Up Clock is Ticking

Anderson also reports that the Red Sox may soon be forced to speed up their timeline with top prospect Roman Anthony, who is crushing Triple-A pitching.

In 38 games, Anthony is hitting .304/.424/.486 with five home runs and exit velocities that rival MLB stars — nearly 60% of his batted balls have topped 95 mph.

Despite glaring holes at first base—where Cora is platooning Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard—the Red Sox have resisted using Anthony out of position. The team is committed to keeping him in the outfield.

However, if the losses and injuries pile up, Boston may not have that luxury for much longer. Especially with the latest on Rafael Devers refusing to play at first.

Marcelo Mayer Also Waiting in the Wings

Anthony isn’t the only elite talent waiting. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer is off to a strong start in Worcester, slashing .274/.341/.486 with eight homers. He’s also expanding his defensive profile, seeing second and third base reps.

However, Mayer faces a jam on the big-league roster: Trevor Story is the team’s shortstop despite his struggles, Alex Bregman holds down third, and Kristian Campbell holds second. Campbell has been struggling after a hot start but might need more time to adjust.

Jen McCaffrey from The Athletic also expects Anthony and Meyer to debut this season. He talked to Campbell and wrote that “he’s been taking notes over the first several weeks of his big-league career to pass on to the pair whenever they do arrive.”

The Red Sox aren’t ready to pull the plug on any of them — yet. But as the club continues to tread water in a stacked AL East, the pressure is building to shake things up.

The clock is ticking in Boston

Boston enters a relentless stretch with no off days, a thin rotation, and two MLB-ready prospects dominating Triple-A. If GM Craig Breslow doesn’t act soon — either by promoting from within or adding arms externally — the Red Sox risk spiraling out of contention by June.

The talent is there. The urgency is too. Now all that’s left is the decision.