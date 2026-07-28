Red Sox Fans React After Curtis Mead Exits Debut Following Hit by Pitch

A nightmare scenario unfolded for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Infielder Curtis Mead made his Red Sox debut after the team acquired him from the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

In just his second at-bat, Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins hit Mead directly on the wrist with an inside fastball, forcing him to exit the game in obvious pain.

Mead immediately dropped his bat, and trainers examined the side of his wrist as he walked off the field.

Check it out:

Red Sox Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Boston fans were not happy to see their newly acquired slugger go down just two at-bats into his Red Sox tenure.

“Any chance Breslow’s cursed? Lots of his big trade acquisitions get hurt… Crochet, May, Mead. Are there others too?” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “We will always have the July 2nd – July 26th, 2026 Boston Red Sox.”

Another person wrote, “Terrible luck.”

“Nobody has it worse than us,” one fan shared.

Another commented, “And I’m told Red Sox fans have it easy.”

Mead’s 2026 Season

Mead was putting together the best season of his career with the Nationals, slashing .254/.500/.852 entering Monday night while recording 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 48 RBIs.

The Red Sox needed another bat, especially with both Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer still on the injured list, and ultimately traded left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to acquire him.

It is still too early to know the severity of the injury, but interim manager Chad Tracy will likely provide an update after the game. Mead will also likely undergo imaging, which is standard procedure when a bone injury is a possibility.



