Red Sox Final Offer to Juan Soto Revealed

Red Sox offer to Juan Soto revealed.

The Boston Red Sox weren’t even in the same ballpark in their final offer to Juan Soto.

The superstar outfielder left the New York Yankees to sign with the New York Mets in a staggering 15-year $765 million deal. The deal could also reach up to $800 million with escalators in his contract.

According to Red Sox reporter Sean McAdam of MassLive, Boston’s best and final offer was for 15 years around $700 million.

“Source: Red Sox last/best on Soto was around $700 million for 15 years,” McAdam wrote on X.

The Red Sox were in on Soto, but from the get-go, it appeared that the Mets and Yankees were the front runners for the outfielder. But, losing out on Soto is a tough blow for the Red Sox.

Boston hasn’t made the playoffs in three straight years.

David Ortiz Tried to Recruit Soto to Red Sox

During Boston’s pitch for Soto, legendary Red Sox player David Ortiz was involved in the pitch.

Ortiz spoke on the ‘Fenway Rundown podcast‘ and opened on why he wanted to see Soto sign with the Red Sox.

“He’s going to play for the orgnaization that has a lot of history,” Ortiz said. “You’re going to play for the organization that has the greatest fans. He’s going to feel like he’s playing at home in the Dominican Republic and he’s going to have in his corner, his God Father, Big Papi.”

Ortiz also confirmed on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast that the Red Sox were going hard after Soto.

“They are trying hard. They are trying hard,” Ortiz said. “This is one of the situations where I can tell you that the Red Sox are chasing. They are very, very into it.”

Soto is a four-time All-Star and a World Series champion.

What is Soto’s Contract?

Soto signed the largest deal in professional sports history with the Red Sox.

MLB insider Jon Heyman first reported Soto’s 15-year $765 million deal with the Mets. Then, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN gave some more updates on Soto’s deal, which has no deferred money.

“Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources told ESPN on Sunday night, the largest deal in professional sports history,” Passan wrote. “The deal includes an opt-out after five years and no deferred money, sources said. It has escalators that can reach above $800 million…

“The $765 million guarantee exceeds the $700 million the Dodgers gave two-way star Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year deal last winter. While 97% of Ohtani’s salary will be deferred for 10 years, Soto’s deal contains no deferred money, lifting the net present value of his deal well above Ohtani’s,” Passan added.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees last season. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs. In his MLB career, Soto is hitting .285 with 201 home runs and 592 RBIs.

The superstar outfielder has been in the MLB since 2018. He signed with the Nationals as an international free agent in 2015. Soto has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Yankees, and now Mets.