Red Sox Get Encouraging Update From Top Prospect Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox honored Franklin Arias at Fenway Park on Friday as the organization’s minor league offensive player of the year. He arrived in a suit, not a jersey. He spent the afternoon in the seats, not on the field. Then he headed back to Fort Myers.

Arias is part of the Red Sox’ stay-ready camp in Florida, where the organization keeps a handful of prospects and recovering players available in case they are needed.

The young infielder has not been called up. But the door has not been closed, either.

Arias on What He Is Preparing For

Arias said through an interpreter that his season was unforgettable and that a major league call-up feels close. And when that time comes, he’ll be ready.

“That’s why we’re down there in Fort Myers, because we want to stay ready. If the call comes, it doesn’t take you by surprise. You’re ready and you’re prepared.”

The Red Sox are keeping Arias off the 40-man roster for now, which protects the team’s ability to stay in contact with him during the expected lockout starting December 1.

That strategic decision does not mean the Red Sox have ruled out using him in October. It means they are weighing roster flexibility against the potential value of adding one of the best young hitters in the minors to a playoff roster.

Why the Red Sox Could Need Him

The case for calling up Arias starts with the numbers. Red Sox second basemen have hit .110/.226/.205 in September. That production from one position across an entire month is among the worst in baseball.

Arias plays middle infield. And he just put together a season that established him as one of the top prospects in the sport.

He started the year at Double-A Portland and slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI across 75 games. After joining Triple-A Worcester in late July, he kept producing, posting a .331/.388/.506 slash line with 39 RBI and six home runs across 42 games. His 25 total home runs exceeded the goal of 20 he set for himself entering the season.

Arias appeared in the All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia this summer. The award he picked up Friday surprised nobody given how dominant his production was at every level.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Arias said he feels close to the big leagues. He said he is proud of the season he put together. He is in Fort Myers working out, staying sharp, and waiting.

The Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees begins Tuesday. The Red Sox will finalize their postseason roster before Game 1.

Arias is ready if the phone rings.