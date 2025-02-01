Red Sox Free Agent Signing Imminent?

With Spring Training set to begin in two weeks, the Boston Red Sox remain frustratingly linked to free-agent infielder Alex Bregman, despite conflicting reports suggesting the organization has little interest in actually signing him—even after months of outcry from fans.

USA Today baseball reporter Bob Nightengale insists the Red Sox “remain a co-favorite” for the superstar third baseman while talks between the free agent and the Houston Astros have gone silent.

However, Boston reporters, rival Red Sox podcasts, and social media prognosticators collectively maintain that Nightengale’s assertion holds little to no merit. That skepticism is understandable, given that ownership appears content to enter the 2025 season with its 2024 roster.

What options does Boston have if it intends to add a position player before the team’s first full-squad workout on February 12? The list reads like a “free” sign on a couch left on the sidewalk:

Ty France

Ty France, 30, hits right handed, but would further bloat Boston’s already ample DH options, though he can also fill in at first base. Teams are skeptical of France largely because of a steady dip in his power numbers over the last three seasons. Further hurting his cause is his propensity to look overpowered by high-velocity pitching, which is now a staple in seemingly every pitcher’s repertoire.

Randal Grichuk

“They’re gonna end up with friggin’ Randal Grichuk,” has been the lament across Red Sox social media the entire offseason. But the derision might be premature because the fit makes sense. Right handed with the bat, the gap-to-gap-hitting Grichuk, 33, can platoon in all three outfield positions and is notorious for hitting left-handed pitching. The left-handed-heavy Red Sox had a paltry .245 average against southpaws in 2024.

J.D. Martinez

Martinez, 37, intends to play in 2025, according to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman—that is, if anyone wants him to play. The right handed hitting veteran notched 16 home runs in 495 plate appearances for the Mets last season. The Red Sox chose not to extend a qualifying offer to Martinez at the end of the 2022 season. Though not a traditional vocal clubhouse presence or fan favorite, Martinez’ quiet leadership and scholarly approach to hitting would be a welcome addition to the team’s up-and-coming young hitters. But he might not have anything left.

Anthony Rizzo

The left-handed-hitting Rizzo makes no sense for Boston. But the 35-year-old has a connection to Red Sox GM Craig Breslow from their shared time with the Chicago Cubs. If the Red Sox or another MLB team believes Rizzo’s concussion symptoms are behind him, he could be a good short-term fit. But teams will remain skeptical until he proves he’s fully recovered from that injury, along with several other nagging ailments that define him as a player in physical decline.

Rowdy Tellez

At 29, Tellez is one of the younger veterans still unsigned. But his left-handedness makes him an illogical fit in Boston. His two straight seasons of inconsistency and injuries aren’t helping his cause on the market either—he’s hit just 13 home runs in each of the last two seasons after a 35-home-run season for the Brewers in 2022. Unrelated, Tellez has a well-earned reputation as a “Red Sox killer.” He has a 1.187 OPS against Boston in his career, including 14 home runs and 29 RBI in 41 games.

Justin Turner

Turner was a fan favorite and an active community presence in his one short year with Boston in 2023. He was also a respected leader and clubhouse presence, but that didn’t stop him from turning down a $13.4MM player option for 2024 and opting for free agency. He ultimately signed with Toronto for $13MM, hitting just six home runs in 91 games. Like the rest of the aging right-handed bats on this list, Turner is likely washed.

Quite a few former Red Sox players are still looking jobs as the offseason winds down, including: Alex Verdugo (29), Yoán Moncada (30), Tommy Pham (37), Kevin Pillar (36), and Adam Duvall (36).