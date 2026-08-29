Garrett Crochet Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Ace Return?

The Boston Red Sox are three games behind the New York Yankees for the top American League wild-card spot after dropping Friday’s series opener 1-0 at Yankee Stadium. The offense went cold at the worst possible time. A doubleheader on Saturday provides an immediate opportunity to respond.

The short-term focus is on this series. But the longer view involves a player whose return could reshape what the Red Sox look like when October arrives.

Before Friday’s game, Chad Tracy shared an update on the pitcher who was supposed to lead the rotation.

Red Sox Get Crochet Update

Garrett Crochet took another step forward in his recovery on Friday.

Tracy revealed that the left-hander completed mound catch as part of his ongoing progression from the shoulder injury that has kept him out since the end of April.

“He did mound catch actually,” Tracy said. “Similar to the last progression when he was able to play catch aggressively off a mound just to get used to the slope. Just catch. Not a bullpen. But he was able to play catch off the slope. So he continues to progress in the right direction.”

Getting comfortable throwing off a mound again is a necessary checkpoint before the intensity can increase. Crochet has been building back methodically since resuming throwing activities earlier this month, and the Red Sox have managed each step with the postseason timeline in mind.

The Return Will Be in Relief

When Crochet does come back, it will not be as a starter. The Red Sox have made that clear, and Crochet has embraced it.

He indicated earlier this month that two innings represents the ceiling of what he can realistically build toward. That eliminates a rotation role but creates space for something potentially just as impactful.

The arm should translate in shorter stints. Crochet’s fastball sat in the upper 90s during the 2025 campaign that earned him an American League Cy Young runner-up finish. In one or two-inning bursts, that velocity could return to its peak. The Red Sox would be adding an elite arm to a bullpen that already features Aroldis Chapman as the closer and Garrett Whitlock, who is expected to be activated from the injured list on Saturday.

What It Could Mean for October

A pitcher with Crochet’s pedigree throwing high-leverage innings out of the bullpen is the kind of advantage most rosters cannot manufacture.

Whether the Red Sox use him as a bridge to the late-inning arms or deploy him to escape jams in tight spots, the flexibility changes the equation.

The timeline remains tight. Just over four weeks remain in the regular season. Crochet still needs to throw bullpen sessions, face live hitters, and potentially complete a rehab assignment before activation. Every step needs to go right.

But Friday’s mound work was another move in the right direction.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Crochet is moving forward. The finish line is still a few weeks away, but each checkpoint brings it closer.

When he does return, it will be as a reliever with the same arm and the same competitive fire that made him one of the best pitchers in the American League last season. Deployed in the moments that matter most, that could be enough to change October.