Red Sox’s Kristian Campbell Move Gets Attention, but Turns Out to Be False Alarm

The Boston Red Sox have a great team going into the postseason. But two fan favorites who have helped Boston succeed in the past still haven’t been recalled.

Kristian Campbell and Romy González have been scorching hot in Triple-A Worcester.

So naturally, when Campbell and González were taken out midway through Tuesday’s game, it made fans think they were being promoted to the Red Sox.

However, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, both were removed for precautionary reasons related to injury.

While this doesn’t mean the two won’t be called up before the season ends, it isn’t the case quite yet.

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According to Smith, González was dealing with an arm injury, and Campbell was dealing with a toe injury. Neither should miss time due to this.

Both Campbell and González have been red-hot in Worcester. Campbell has slashed .375/.447/.719 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, five walks and two doubles over his last nine games played.

Over González’s last 15 games, he has slashed .421/.477/.649 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, seven walks, four doubles and 11 runs scored.

Campbell, despite his former top prospect status, has yet to step on the field for Boston this season. In 67 games during 2025, Campbell slashed .223/.319/.345 with six home runs, 21 RBIs, 29 walks and 10 doubles.

González, on the other hand, never had the top prospect status Campbell had. The Chicago White Sox selected González in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Boston would acquire González after 86 major league games with Chicago, and he would thrive.

González would break out in 2025 with a .305/.343/.483 slash line with nine home runs, 53 RBIs, 18 walks and 23 doubles. He did exceptionally well against left-handers, setting him up nicely for the 2026 season.

However, injuries would lead to González not debuting until June 28th, playing just 19 games before Boston sent him down again. He has slashed .185/.264/.308 this season.

While Campbell and González are playing extremely well with Worcester, do they deserve a call-up?

Is There Room for Either?

This Red Sox team has been excellent since the All-Star break with a 32-17 record. They are surging towards the playoffs thanks to outstanding pitching and clutch offense.

So, why do fans want Campbell and González up? Barring injuries, it’s unlikely either will come back to the team.

When it comes to González especially, the Red Sox have someone filling that role already.

Jahmai Jones is the Red Sox’s biggest lefty killer right now. In 26 games since Boston picked him up, Jones has slashed an unbelievable .421/.532/.816 slash line with three home runs. He has played almost exclusively against lefties and has excelled in that role.

As an infielder or designated hitter, both González and Campbell will struggle to get their roles back from Nick Sogard, Andruw Monasterio, Mickey Gasper, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Eli White. Of all those names, Monasterio could be the odd man out if Boston decides to move one or both of González or Campbell up.

In 99 games, Monasterio is slashing .241/.301/.386 with horrible defense. Sogard, Gasper, Kiner-Falefa, and White have all been hot of late, not leaving much room for either to come up.

It could be a fight until the end of the season for Campbell and González to make an impact at the major league level.