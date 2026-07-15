Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $13 Million All-Star Closer with Cubs

The Boston Red Sox have suddenly surged back into postseason contention. They finished the first half of 2026 by sweeping a nine-game road trip and coming to within two games of .500 and a half-game of the third American League wild card spot.

Several weeks ago, it appeared as though they were out of contention, but they are suddenly back in the race. Instead of selling at the trade deadline, they might be buyers instead.

Selling isn’t completely off the table, however, and it doesn’t even necessarily mean punting on the season. If they do sell, All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman is somebody who could be on the move, and Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed one of his old teams, the Chicago Cubs as a possible trade fit.

“Selling is no longer the sure thing it seemed to be a few weeks ago,” Miller wrote. “If they do end up back on that road, though, Chapman is probably going to be the first domino to fall. We only listed a few above, but darn near every team could use the best reliever who might be available. And if Chapman does get shipped out, (Willson) Contreras and Sonny Gray might not be far behind him.” Boston Red Sox Trade Idea Sends Aroldis Chapman Back to Chicago Cubs

Chapman was traded to the Cubs from the New York Yankees in 2016, and was instrumental in leading the North Siders to their first World Series title since 1908. If the Red Sox end up selling, they could end up getting a lot for him, as he has been a key piece to the puzzle this year. The 38-year-old left-hander is 1-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 30 appearances and has recorded 19 saves on the season. He is now a nine-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

Both times Chapman has been traded, he has been traded to the team that eventually won the World Series, so this may not be a bad idea for the Cubs. But as far as Boston is concerned, they could bring back some solid prospects from the Cubs if they make this potential deal and sell at the deadline. Selling is certainly not off the table, as there are still several weeks to go until August 3, so it will be interesting to see where Boston is in the standings at that time, as that will likely determine their direction.

Boston Red Sox May Take Different Trade Deadline Path Amid Hot Stretch

Because the Red Sox are hot right now, it would seem that selling is unlikely at the present moment. But another thing they could potentially do is make moves in both directions, clearing out spots for younger players, but also improving areas of the roster and not fully conceding the season.

It took a while for them to click after firing Alex Cora, but the Red Sox seem to have found their groove. Still, where they are in the next few weeks could shape what they do, but they have a lot of options that they can pursue.