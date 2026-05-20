Red Sox IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Comments Spark Hope Amid Disastrous 2026 Season

The Boston Red Sox have had nothing short of a disastrous season, given the expectations Boston had before the season.

After firing manager Alex Cora following a 10-17 start, interim manager Chad Tracy has gone 11-10, including three wins in their past four games.

According to the players, they think they’ve turned a corner in the season.

Despite being six games under .500 and 11.5 games out of the AL East, the Red Sox are just two games out of the Wild Card in a weak American League.

Red Sox veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, among others, still has hope for the season, as he told MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

What Did the Boston Red Sox Infielder Say?

Kiner-Falefa says the vibes in the clubhouse are starting to shift. After Tuesday’s win against the Kansas City Royals, he had a message for the rest of the league.

“Offensively, we should not be still in the Wild Card, as bad as we’ve been hitting,” Kiner-Falefa said. “But it feels like everything’s starting to turn a little bit, and our pitching is doing a great job of keeping us in it. We need to do a better job offensively, and we’re starting to show life. If we can just keep that up, watch out. But we need to keep going. It’s just one series, so we gotta keep going.”

The infielder has a strong point. Boston’s pitching has been its strength this season, with breakouts from young starters Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

Strong performances from veterans Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray have made this rotation elite.

When considering that Garrett Crochet hasn’t been healthy for much of the season, and when he has been healthy, it’s been a disaster, the Red Sox are in a good spot from a pitching standpoint.

Boston has allowed just 189 runs in 48 games. However, they have scored just 177 runs, the worst mark in the American League and second-worst in the majors behind the San Francisco Giants.

Is This Stretch Sustainable?

The short answer is not at this pace.

Despite allowing 21 runs in their last eight games, going 4-4 over that stretch, the Red Sox have scored just 2.6 runs per game.

Obviously, this is not sustainable. Pitchers have bad games, and if the offense struggles, it’s bad news.

One offensive explosion (seven runs on Tuesday) is likely not enough to convince fans of a turnaround.

Yes, the American League has been extremely weak this year. With just four teams above .500, it could be easy for Boston to sneak into the Wild Card, but the offense needs a major turnaround.

Players who have previously made an offensive impact for Boston, such as Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony and Trevor Story, are struggling to stay consistent with the bat, and even stay on the field.

The Red Sox were 23-25 through 48 games last year, but rallied in the second half to an 89-73 record.

Does this team have the talent to make that kind of insane turnaround? That remains to be seen.

While the season certainly isn’t over yet for Boston, the season could very well be on life support quickly without an offensive explosion.