Red Sox Make Infield Plans Clear as Trevor Story Nears Return

The Boston Red Sox are getting closer to full strength. Trevor Story continued his rehab assignment in Syracuse on Tuesday and could rejoin the major league roster within days. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is scheduled to begin game action with Worcester on Wednesday after missing time with a forearm injury.

The infield is about to get more crowded. That raises questions about playing time and how the pieces fit together down the stretch.

Chad Tracy answered one of those questions.

Tracy Sends Message on Infield

Andruw Monasterio has been one of the steadiest performers in the Red Sox lineup for over a month. With Story sidelined since May and the infield cycling through multiple combinations, Monasterio stepped in and made the position his own.

Tracy was asked whether Monasterio’s role would shrink once the reinforcements arrive. His answer left no room for interpretation.

“He’ll still play,” Tracy said. “It’s hard to deny. The way he swung the bat against both left and right, you can’t deny that or ignore it. You have to keep that involved.”

Tracy said Monasterio will rotate across the infield, playing second base primarily while remaining available at third and shortstop when needed. The versatility that made him valuable as a fill-in now makes him essential as a piece of a deeper group.

“These are all things we’ll deal with when we get to the point where we start getting guys back,” Tracy said. “But you’ve also got to kind of play the hot hand.”

What Monasterio Has Earned for the Red Sox

The production over the past five weeks has made this an easy decision for the Red Sox. Monasterio has been hitting above .330 with an OPS north of .900 since mid-July, establishing himself as one of the most reliable bats in the order during the stretch that reshaped Boston’s entire season.

He has been the most frequently used shortstop since Story went down, appearing at the position more often than any other player on the roster.

He has contributed with the glove as well, including a highlight-reel play Monday night against the Diamondbacks where he ranged deep into the outfield grass and fired an off-balance throw to retire the runner.

How the Puzzle Fits Together

The Red Sox been open about the plan for Story. The goal is for him to step back in as the everyday shortstop once he is activated. Story was one of the most productive players in the American League last season before a nagging injury limited him through the first two months of 2026 and eventually required surgery.

Kiner-Falefa brings additional depth for the Red Sox. He was producing at a strong clip before his forearm shut him down in June, and his ability to handle multiple positions gives Tracy flexibility with matchups and rest days.

But Monasterio’s bat has forced its way into the conversation in a way that cannot be ignored.

Tracy’s approach for the final six weeks will come down to performance. The roster is getting healthier. The competition for at-bats is increasing. And Monasterio has made sure his name stays in the middle of it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The reinforcements are on the way. Story could be back within days. Kiner-Falefa is not far behind. The infield options are about to expand significantly.

The production has been too consistent to set aside.

Monasterio earned his place in this lineup. The returning players will have to earn theirs back too.