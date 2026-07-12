Red Sox Get Key Injury Update as Win Streak Reaches Eight

The Boston Red Sox shut out the New York Mets 4-0 on Saturday at Citi Field, pushing their winning streak to eight games and their record over the last 15 to 13 victories. What started as a trip to Anaheim has turned into the most significant stretch of the season. Eight games on the road, eight wins.

Boston’s record moved to 45-48, close enough to smell the wild card race for the first time all season. The gap to .500 has shrunk to just three games, the closest the Red Sox have been since mid-April. The season has been completely transformed over the past two and a half weeks.

But one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround has been watching from the sideline since Wednesday. On Saturday, he offered an encouraging update on where things stand.

All Star Provides Update on His Foot

Willson Contreras fouled a ball off his left foot during Wednesday’s game against the White Sox and left early. The initial concern was that it could be something more than a bruise. The newly minted All-Star and Home Run Derby participant put those worries to rest on Saturday.

“I’m feeling good, feeling positive,” Contreras said. “I could be a DH if I was playing today. I’m really optimistic about how my foot is feeling.”

Contreras is currently serving a five-game suspension stemming from the benches-clearing incident against the Nationals on June 30. That forced absence has given the foot extra time to recover without costing the Red Sox anything they were not already going to lose.

Before the foot injury, Contreras had been swinging the bat as well as anyone in the lineup, driving in runs at a pace that earned him a late addition to the All-Star roster. His 20 home runs are tied for seventh in the American League. He was added as an injury replacement for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and accepted an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby.

The Red Sox Keep Rolling Without Him

Contreras was not in the lineup Saturday, and it did not matter. The Red Sox pitched their way to a ninth shutout of the season.

Eduardo Rivera, a 23-year-old called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill the rotation spot vacated by Ranger Suarez‘s groin injury, delivered 3⅔ scoreless innings on 64 pitches. He allowed just one hit and struck out three.

“He was awesome,” interim manager Chad Tracy said. “Everything you could ask for out of him.”

Four relievers finished the job, holding the Mets to three hits the rest of the way. Greg Weissert, Jovani Morán, Justin Slaten, and Danny Coulombe each contributed scoreless work.

The offense came on two swings. Andruw Monasterio launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Masataka Yoshida added a two-run shot in the eighth to double the lead. Caleb Durbin reached base three times and has been one of the most consistent offensive contributors over the past six weeks, reaching base in the majority of his games since late May.

“Two big swings was enough today with our bullpen,” Tracy said.

A Season Transformed

A month ago, this team was buried deep below .500 with no apparent path forward. They sat in last place in the AL East. The trade deadline conversation was about selling, not buying.

Now they are back in contention for the playoffs.

“It’s felt like we’ve played three seasons in one already, and we’re just at the All-Star break, which is crazy to think about,” Durbin said. “But going through a full season, as players, you keep in perspective just how long 162 really is.”

The pitching has been the foundation. The starting staff has posted one of the best ERAs in the American League. The bullpen has stepped up when called upon. And the contributions on offense have come from everywhere in the lineup, not just the usual names.

“We’re doing a lot of things right,” Tracy said. “We’re throwing the ball great…we’re getting clutch hits, we’re scoring runs early, we’re stretching pitch counts on starters…doing a fantastic job. So we just got to keep playing good baseball.”

Final Word for the Red Sox

Willson Contreras says the foot is feeling good. He could DH right now if he had to. When the suspension ends and the foot is fully healed, Boston gets one of its most dangerous hitters back in a lineup that has already been winning without him.

The road trip is 8-0. The Red Sox winning streak is at eight. Everything about this team looks different than it did three weeks ago.

Contreras coming back healthy would make all of it even better.