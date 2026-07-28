Red Sox Get Notable Jarren Duran Update Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are in full buyer mode ahead of the trade deadline. The Curtis Mead acquisition was the first move. Craig Breslow has made clear the front office is looking for more. At 55-50 and 18-2 in their last 20 games, this team has earned the right to add.

But not every conversation at the deadline is about incoming talent. Some involve evaluating what you already have, and whether moving a struggling player could help the roster in a different way.

One name has surfaced in that context, and there have been new reports on his evaluation from around the league.

Passan Reports on Duran’s Trade Value

Jeff Passan reported that Jarren Duran‘s value across teams’ internal evaluations is not particularly high.

Duran is hitting .198 this season, among the lowest marks of any qualified hitter in baseball. For a player who earned an All-Star selection in 2024 and looked like a cornerstone of the lineup, the regression is noticeable.

Chad Tracy has stuck with Duran through the slump, though adjustments have been made. He has dropped down the order and has been batting around 6th, 7th or 8th.

The Case for Keeping Duran

Trading Duran at this point carries its own risk. This is a player who hit over .280 with 21 home runs and earned an All-Star nod just two seasons ago. The talent did not disappear. The confidence did.

Duran himself said earlier this week that he got too anxious trying to repeat his 2024 production. He pressed. He chased results instead of trusting what made him successful. That is a mental hurdle.

Duran’s honesty about his struggles this season, his willingness to own the numbers publicly rather than hide behind excuses, says something about the kind of competitor he is. That matters when evaluating whether a player can turn it around.

The recent numbers offer a sliver of encouragement. Duran is 7 for 21 with six RBI over his last six games (prior to the Athletics game), including a 3-for-4 day Sunday against the Blue Jays. He drove a two-run triple during the franchise-record-tying 15th win. The swing has looked looser. The results have started to follow.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The numbers say one thing. The talent says another. Passan’s report landed somewhere in between, confirming what teams see when they run Duran through their projections right now.

The Red Sox do not have to resolve that tension before the deadline. Duran is under control. And the recent uptick, small as it is, suggests the player Boston invested in might still be in there.

Moving him now would answer the question at the worst possible time. Holding him lets the answer come on its own terms.