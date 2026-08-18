Red Sox Announce New Jarren Duran Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

Jarren Duran returns to the Boston Red Sox starting lineup Tuesday, batting seventh in left field against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly.

The move ends a one-game benching that left fans wondering whether Boston’s left fielder was headed for a bigger platoon role down the stretch.

Duran sat out Monday’s series opener against Arizona left-hander Mitch Bratt, snapping a run of 17 consecutive starts. Eli White filled in at left field, and the Red Sox routed the Diamondbacks 11-1, according to CBS Sports.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Ranger Suárez (LHP, #55) • 4-3, 3.25 ERA, 110 K August 18, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 7:10 PM EDT # Player Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS 1 Nick Sogard 2B S 0 6 0 .248 .688 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF R 16 64 16 .288 .795 3 Wilyer Abreu RF L 22 67 8 .259 .810 4 Willson Contreras 1B R 25 73 3 .281 .924 5 Adley Rutschman C S 8 48 0 .242 .741 6 Caleb Durbin 3B R 12 61 15 .257 .735 7 Jarren Duran LF L 16 61 17 .203 .615 8 Andruw Monasterio SS R 6 36 4 .261 .751 9 Mickey Gasper DH S 1 9 0 .241 .631 Lineups subject to change.

Why Jarren Duran Sat Out Monday’s Game

It was apparently a matchup call, not a demotion. Duran has hit lefties worse than righties this season, and Bratt gave Boston an easy spot to rest him before a run of right-handed starters.

Kelly’s presence on the mound Tuesday flips that logic. The Diamondbacks right-hander carries an 8-10 record and a 5.11 ERA this season, and Duran, a left-handed hitter, has done most of his damage against pitchers who throw from the starboard side.

Duran has hit roughly .198 against right-handers this year, barely better than his .211 mark against lefties, splits that explain why Boston has leaned on matchups rather than a clean platoon.

White, acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline for right-hander Tyler Uberstine, has settled into a short-side platoon role with stronger numbers against lefties. He sat Tuesday with a right-hander on the mound, the same logic that had him starting in Duran’s place Monday.

Interim manager Chad Tracy has treated the outfield as fluid all summer, mixing rest days and matchups as Boston chases a playoff spot down the stretch.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS STARTING LINEUP SP: Merrill Kelly (RHP, #29) • 8-10, 5.11 ERA, 82 K August 18, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 7:10 PM EDT # Player Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS 1 Ildemaro Vargas 2B S 9 60 3 .265 .722 2 Corbin Carroll RF L 18 57 17 .247 .832 3 Gabriel Moreno DH R 9 56 4 .307 .847 4 Geraldo Perdomo SS S 9 43 17 .245 .727 5 Tim Tawa 1B R 7 29 6 .240 .686 6 Jordan Lawlar CF R 1 4 4 .286 .780 7 James McCann C R 4 21 0 .297 .778 8 Jose Fernandez 3B R 3 15 7 .256 .641 9 Ryan Waldschmidt LF R 2 16 6 .272 .714 Lineups subject to change.

Roman Anthony’s Return Looms Over Duran’s Outfield Role

Roman Anthony was set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Portland, his first game action since tearing a ligament in his right ring finger on May 5, according to the Boston Globe. The plan calls for five innings in left field before Boston decides how many more rehab games he needs.

Tracy said the 22-year-old will return as Boston’s leadoff hitter once healthy, a role Anthony held for 22 games before the injury, posting a .347 on-base percentage. Sox leadoff hitters have managed just a .292 OBP since he went down.

Tracy managed Anthony for 93 games at Triple-A Worcester and has watched his approach develop up close.

“He can impact it in a very big way,” Tracy said of Anthony’s return, according to the Globe.

Anthony’s activation would further crowd an outfield mix that already includes Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, White and Duran, with Masataka Yoshida sidelined by a hamstring strain opening a path to designated hitter at-bats. For Duran, already working through a difficult season at the plate, Anthony’s return could mean fewer starts and a firmer platoon role with White heading into September.

Duran, 29, broke out with an All-Star season and All-Star Game MVP honors in 2024, leading the American League in doubles and triples. He paced the AL in triples again in 2025, but his production has fallen off sharply in 2026 as Boston works younger options into the lineup mix.

Boston drafted Duran out of Long Beach State in the seventh round in 2018 and converted him from second base to the outfield in the minors. He debuted in the majors in July 2021 and has remained a fixture in the Fenway Park outfield, mostly in left.

Boston enters Tuesday looking to build off Monday’s blowout, with left-hander Ranger Suarez opposite Kelly. Duran’s role will keep shifting as Anthony, and injured infield veteran Trevor Story, work their way back.