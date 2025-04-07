“I Felt Like I Was Drowning”: Red Sox Star Reveals How Social Media Impacted Mental Health

Jarren Duran has never been one to hide his emotions, but in the upcoming Netflix documentary about the Red Sox, which will premiere tomorrow, the Boston outfielder reveals his innermost thoughts. Duran opens up about his battles with mental health, giving fans a raw, unfiltered look at the weight he’s carried behind the scenes.

Duran talks openly in the series about the anxiety and self-doubt that crept in during his early years, especially when the expectations got loud and the struggles at the plate got louder. “I felt like I was drowning,” Duran admits in the doc, according to ESPN.com. “No matter what I did, it felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Duran explains how the noise from social media chipped away at his confidence and how even moments of success felt fleeting when his mind was racing.

The 28-year-old credits the Red Sox organization, a strong support system, and a growing willingness to ask for help as key reasons he’s found balance. He says how therapy sessions and conversations with teammates helped him navigate mental health challenges.

Duran’s 2024 season was not without controversy. He was suspended two games for yelling a homophobic slur at a fan during a day game at Fenway Park on the same day he was honored as the team’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award. He and the team issued apologies. Major League Baseball also warned Duran about wearing a shirt that read “F– ’em” on the front multiple times.

“Jarren’s decision to share his story is an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy wrote in a statement from the team Monday, per The Boston Globe.

“By opening up, he’s showing others who may be struggling that they’re not alone and that asking for help isn’t just OK, it’s essential. Every member of this organization continues to stand with him. He has our deepest admiration, he’s always had our full support, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our team.”

The documentary The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox drops tomorrow.