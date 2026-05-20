Red Sox Jarren Duran Drops Honest Quote After Royals Game

The Boston Red Sox had been waiting for a night like this. For nine straight games, they had scored three runs or fewer, grinding through close contests on the strength of their pitching staff. Tuesday night in Kansas City offered a different story.

Boston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 and took the series.

The player at the center of it all was Jarren Duran. After the game, he had a fitting way to describe the swing that changed everything.

Duran’s Night Sparks Reaction

Duran knew the ball had the distance. The question was whether it would stay fair.

With two on and two outs in the ninth inning, he drove a pitch from Eli Morgan toward the right-field line and watched it carry toward the pole. Boston led by only two runs at the time. One swing could finally give the Red Sox the kind of breathing room they had been missing for weeks.

Duran leaned with it.

“A lot of prayers in that lean,” Duran said.

The ball stayed fair. The lead doubled. Aroldis Chapman sat back down.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 3-for-3 with a walk, pointed to what Duran can mean when the full game starts to show up. The patience. The speed. The defense. The power. Boston has been waiting for that version.

“When he gets going, I think sky’s the limit for this team. We’ve kind of just been waiting,” IKF said.

What Duran Did

Duran finished 2-for-3 with his fifth homer of the season, a double, two walks, a stolen base, two runs scored, and three RBIs. He got things started in the first by working a walk, swiping his 10th base of the year, and coming around to score on a Willson Contreras single to give Boston an immediate 1-0 lead.

The ninth-inning homer was the signature swing. It was not the only signature moment.

In the fifth inning, with the game still tight, Salvador Perez drove a ball toward the wall in left field. Duran did not read it cleanly at first, but he recovered, got back to the ball, and made a leaping catch that preserved Boston’s one-run lead.

The Red Sox have been living on thin margins for most of the month. One missed read, one ball over an outfielder’s head, one extra run allowed, and the entire game can change. Duran made sure it did not.

What It Could Mean for the Red Sox

Beyond the nine-game stretch of scoring three runs or fewer, Boston also ended a nine-game run of managing no more than one hit with runners in scoring position. They went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position, collected 15 hits, and looked for the first time in weeks like an offense capable of putting games away.

Interim manager Chad Tracy has watched his team grind through an extended stretch of tight, low-scoring games without cracking. Tuesday was a reminder of what this lineup can do when the pieces connect.

“We got some traction,” Tracy said, “which is good.”

The Red Sox pitching has been among the best in baseball all month. A 2.63 ERA in May has kept them in games they had no business winning offensively. If the offense starts matching that level even occasionally, the ceiling of what Boston can do changes quickly.

Final Word for the Red Sox

One night does not fix a season. The Red Sox understand that better than anyone right now.

But Tuesday in Kansas City was different. It was loud, it was complete, and it came from the player this team most needed to see take over a game. Duran has the tools to change what Boston looks like offensively.

The Red Sox have been waiting.

Now they know he is still in there.