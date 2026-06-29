Red Sox Jarren Duran Drops Powerful Statement After Walk-Off Win

The Boston Red Sox needed every bit of what Fenway Park had to offer on Sunday night. Sonny Gray was perfect through seven innings, keeping the Yankees hitless deep into the night. Aroldis Chapman could not save in the ninth. The New York Yankees scored two in the top of the tenth and looked set to walk away from Fenway with the win.

They did not.

Boston rallied for three runs in the bottom of the tenth to complete a 5-4 walkoff win and a four-game sweep of the Yankees, their first since 2018. The Red Sox have now won four straight for the first time all season.

Duran Delivers When It Matters Most

The hero of the night was Jarren Duran, who had not even started the game. His first contribution was a strikeout in the eighth, and it looked like his night was over before it began. Then came the tenth.

With the tying run on third and the Yankees defending with five infielders, Duran took a 1-1 pitch from Fernando Cruz the other way, finding the gap in a wide-open right field. Walkoff single. Series sweep. Fenway erupted.

Afterward, Duran did not hold back about what the moment meant to him personally.

“It meant a lot,” Duran said. “I feel like I’ve let this team down a lot this year. That moment felt like I let a little bit off my shoulders. It was a pretty good feeling.”

Interim manager Chad Tracy captured it simply. “For him to feel that moment,” Tracy said, “that was perfect.”

The conviction did not stop there. Duran addressed the doubters directly after the comeback.

“I am sure a bunch of people counted us out as soon as we gave up two runs,” Duran said. “Nobody in this clubhouse gave up. We’ve shown it this whole series.”

An Honest Look at Duran’s Season

The weight behind those words makes more sense when you understand what this season has looked like for Duran. The same player who was an All Star two years ago entered Sunday hitting .198 with a .614 OPS and a 30 percent strikeout rate.

The season has not been uniform in its struggle. A brutal start through March and April gave way to a nine-homer May in which Duran hit .261 and looked closer to the player Boston knows he can be. June undid much of that progress. He came into Sunday 13-for-88 in the month with a .413 OPS and 32 strikeouts across 23 games.

“It was a grindy, grindy four games,” Duran said. “It’s the Yankees, it’s always a grind with them. For us to come back like that and pull off a sweep, that was huge.”

What This Series Means for the Red Sox

The Red Sox sit at 36-46, well below where they hoped to be at the midway point of the season. The gap between Boston and the top of the American League East is significant. None of that changes because of four wins over a struggling Yankees team.

But Gray’s near no-hitter, Chapman’s milestone 1,363rd career strikeout, and Duran’s walkoff all happened in the same night. That is not a coincidence. It is a team finding something.

Boston’s starting staff has now delivered quality starts in 11 consecutive games. The young arms are holding up. The offense is finding ways to win ugly when it needs to.

Tracy summed up where this team stands after the win. There is a long way to go, he said, but the momentum right now is the best it has been all season.

The Washington Nationals come to Fenway next. For one night at least, the Red Sox gave their fans something to believe in.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Duran carried the weight of a difficult season into Sunday’s tenth inning and delivered the one moment that made all of it feel lighter.

The season is far from saved. The numbers still need to turn around. But walkoffs have a way of changing the feel of things, even temporarily.

For one night in Boston, Duran was the hero. He needed that. So did the Red Sox.