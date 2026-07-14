Red Sox’s Recent Winning Streak Correlates With Major Boston Sports Trade

The Boston Celtics’ blockbuster trade of five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown was a painful one for the city. However, another team in town has coincidentally been on the upswing – the Boston Red Sox.

Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on the night of July 1. At the time, the Red Sox were 11 games under .500 and looking like sellers at the Trade Deadline.

Since then, the Red Sox have not lost a game, as pointed out by DraftKings and NESN’s Lucy Burdge.

While the Red Sox had an off day on July 2, they won nine consecutive road games against the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.

What Does This Mean for the Boston Red Sox?

Now at the All-Star break, the Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball.

While still third in the American League East and 10 games back, Boston is now just a half-game back from the last Wild Card spot.

Because of this win streak, it would be difficult to find a hotter team in baseball.

While the Angels and Mets are at the bottom of their respective divisions, the Red Sox’s sweep over the AL Central-leading White Sox was impressive and just shows how hot the team is.

Coincidentally, the Red Sox are now the first team in MLB history to enter the All-Star break on a win streak of nine or more in consecutive seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Last year, they had a win streak of 10 going into the break and used that to make the playoffs.

Could this Red Sox team do the same?

Considering they were one of the worst teams in baseball at one point this season and fired manager Alex Cora, this is going from a wasted season to a win for Craig Breslow and the organization.

So, what do the Red Sox need to do to ride out this hot streak and ensure another playoff season?

What Do They Need to Do?

At one point in the season, the Red Sox were looking like surefire sellers. Now, it seems that Breslow could very well buy at the deadline.

Names that were thought to certainly be on the trade block come late July, such as closer Aroldis Chapman, starter Sonny Gray and outfielder Jarren Duran, may be off the table now in discussions.

However, the Red Sox should not take their recent performance for granted. If they are to make the playoffs in a weak AL, they might want to be buyers at the deadline.

The Red Sox definitely don’t need pitching after giving up just 14 runs during their win streak. The emergence of young stars Payton Tolle, Connelly Early and Jake Bennett to pair with Ranger Suarez, Garrett Crochet, if and when he returns and Gray has made this a formidable rotation.

But the bats need an upgrade. The Red Sox have scored just 385 runs at the break, tied for last in the AL.

Maybe it has to do with the Brown trade, maybe it doesn’t. If you believe in superstition, this theory might be for you. But one thing is the case: the Red Sox have been playing much better baseball of late, and that’s a fact.