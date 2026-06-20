Red Sox Key 2025 Contributor Suffers Setback in Rehab

The Boston Red Sox have had an inconsistent season from their infield.

Infielders Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and others have struggled offensively.

The Red Sox currently need all the help they can get. However, a key contributor scheduled to return soon suffered a setback.

Utility infielder Romy Gonzalez, who has not played yet in 2026, suffered a setback in his rehab stint, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Gonzalez had been three games into a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland when he suffered soreness in his hip flexor.

Boston is collecting more information on the injury. It is unknown if this is precautionary or a more ominous situation.

What Is Going On With Boston Red Sox Infielder Romy Gonzalez?





The hip issue reportedly popped up in Friday’s rehab game for Gonzalez.

This is an unfortunate development for Gonzalez. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy stated there was an outside chance he could return for the upcoming Colorado Rockies series.

That obviously won’t happen now.

The Chicago White Sox selected Gonzalez in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami, FL. He would make his debut in 2021 with Chicago and would exceed rookie limits in 2022.

However, Gonzalez would struggle with the White Sox. In 86 games from 2021 to 2023, Gonzalez slashed .222/.239/.361 with five home runs.

Chicago would waive him after the 2023 season, and Boston would claim him.

In his first season with Boston, Gonzalez would thrive in a Red Sox uniform, compared to his White Sox days.

In 89 games, Gonzalez would slash .266/.306/.417 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases, while becoming a valuable utility player.

Then, in 2025, he would enjoy the best season of his career. Through 96 games, Gonzalez would slash an outstanding .305/.343/.483 with nine home runs and 53 runs driven in.

He would undergo shoulder surgery in March and was placed on the 60-day injured list.

This clouds the infield situation for what has been a very injury-filled season for Boston.

What Does the Team Do With Their Infield Now?

When Gonzalez returned, he was expected to play second base and designated hitter. Now, the Red Sox have an issue with depth in their middle infield.

With Story and Nick Sogard currently on the injured list and Isiah Kiner-Falefa soon to follow, this was the worst time for a setback.

Now, Monasterio, Durbin, Marcelo Mayer and Nate Eaton will be the only healthy middle infielders on the roster.

While Monasterio should continue to receive most of the second base reps, he has struggled.

After Boston acquired Monasterio in the massive trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the infielder has played just 41 games and slashed just .237/.281/.377 with two home runs.

It appears an infield alignment of Durbin at third, Mayer at shortstop, Monasterio at second and Willson Contreras at first will continue for the time being with Gonzalez hurt.

While the Red Sox’s playoff chances are decreasing by the day, a Gonzalez return could have been a catalyst for success.

If he builds off his 2025 season when he returns, Gonzalez can be a solid addition to an infield that desperately needs a power hitter other than Contreras.