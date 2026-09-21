Red Sox Get Key Bullpen Boost Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox clinched their spot in the American League Wild Card Series on Sunday. The win did not come from their own dugout. Boston fell 5-1 to the Rays at Tropicana Field, but the Braves beat the Astros less than an hour later to punch the Red Sox’ ticket.

The clinch came with six games to spare. Boston went from 32-46 on June 24 to a postseason berth built on a 32-5 stretch highlighted by 15 consecutive victories. The turnaround under Chad Tracy has been one of the best stories in baseball this season.

Now the focus shifts to getting ready for what comes next. The Wild Card Series begins September 29, most likely at Yankee Stadium. And the Red Sox just got a key arm back to help them prepare.

The Bullpen Gets a Boost

Tyron Guerrero was activated from the injured list Sunday after missing 19 days with right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander had dealt with back spasms during his rehab that slowed the return, but he looked fully healthy in his first outing back.

Guerrero handled the eighth inning against Tampa Bay and was sharp from the start. He struck out two batters and got the third on the ground, facing only the minimum. The velocity was back in the upper 90s.

“He’s obviously a very important piece to this puzzle in our bullpen,” Tracy said.

“I was pretty confident out there,” Guerrero said after the outing.

The Red Sox optioned right-hander Wyatt Olds to make room on the roster. Olds posted a 1.20 ERA across 13 appearances since his major league debut in August, making the move a difficult one. Tracy acknowledged as much.

A Bullpen Built for October

Guerrero’s return gives Boston another high-leverage arm in a relief group that has been one of the best in baseball down the stretch.

Aroldis Chapman has locked down the closer role all season. Garrett Whitlock and Erik Miller have handled high-pressure situations in the seventh and eighth innings. Guerrero slots back into that mix with the kind of velocity and presence that makes a late-inning group genuinely dangerous.

Guerrero’s emergence has been one of the quieter success stories of the season, and there could be more reinforcements on the way. Tanner Houck is working his way back through minor league rehab and could be activated soon. Garrett Crochet has yet to face hitters but it is expected he will be available out of the bullpen soon.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox are in the playoffs. The celebration is earned. What matters now is making sure the roster is built to compete once the games start counting double.

Guerrero’s return is a real addition. His arm, his velocity, and his ability to handle pressure innings give Boston another weapon in the back of the bullpen.

The pieces are coming together at the right time.