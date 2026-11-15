Red Sox Kristian Campbell Decision Won’t Actually Change Anything

The Boston Red Sox are approaching decision time with Kristian Campbell.

Since before the season ended, it’s been suggested that the Red Sox might designate Campbell for assignment this offseason.

Normally, that would be a big deal for a former top-100 prospect like Campbell. He’d have to pass through waivers to complete the DFA process and be removed from the 40-man roster.

Once DFA’d, Campbell could be claimed by any of MLB’s other 29 teams off waivers, and he’d be gone from the Red Sox organization.

The key word here is “normally,” because Campbell’s situation is anything but normal.

If Campbell was designated for assignment, it almost certainly wouldn’t change anything functionally.

Kristian Campbell Decision Explained

The difference for Campbell relative to a normal young player in his spot is that right when he arrived in the major leagues, the Red Sox signed him to a contract worth nearly $60 million.

Most of that money is still owed to Campbell, and that changes everything.

If Campbell goes on waivers, another team wouldn’t be claiming a cheap youngster. They’d be claiming that whole contract.

And they almost certainly wouldn’t do that. Every expectation is that Campbell would pass through unclaimed.

Assuming that really happened, the DFA would simply be a matter of procedure.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote on X: “Kristian Campbell has been basically a free 40-man roster spot for at least several months and arguably a year. If he is DFA’ed, nobody will claim him. He’ll still be in the organization. You can call him up if he figures it out again. Functionally, nothing changes.”

Why Red Sox Would DFA Kristian Campbell

OK, so if nothing would really change for Campbell, then why would the Red Sox do this?

Because of the Rule 5 Draft.

There are always a chunk of players each offseason that have to either be placed on the 40-man roster or be subject to drafting in the Rule 5 Draft by another team.

Campbell isn’t eligible to be taken due to his contract extension, but he’s taking up a 40-man roster spot that could be used to protect someone else.

If Boston wants to protect as many players as possible, moving Campbell off the 40, at least temporarily, is the logical move.

It would come with the risk of someone claiming Campbell, but it’s hard to see that contract being stolen.