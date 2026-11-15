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Red Sox Kristian Campbell Decision Won’t Actually Change Anything

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 03: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are approaching decision time with Kristian Campbell.

Since before the season ended, it’s been suggested that the Red Sox might designate Campbell for assignment this offseason.

Normally, that would be a big deal for a former top-100 prospect like Campbell. He’d have to pass through waivers to complete the DFA process and be removed from the 40-man roster.

Once DFA’d, Campbell could be claimed by any of MLB’s other 29 teams off waivers, and he’d be gone from the Red Sox organization.

The key word here is “normally,” because Campbell’s situation is anything but normal.

If Campbell was designated for assignment, it almost certainly wouldn’t change anything functionally.

Kristian Campbell Decision Explained

Red Sox OF/IF Kristian Campbell
GettyNEW YORK, NY – JUNE 7: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI single next to José David Flores #58 of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 7, 2025 in New York City. The Red Sox won 10-7. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The difference for Campbell relative to a normal young player in his spot is that right when he arrived in the major leagues, the Red Sox signed him to a contract worth nearly $60 million.

Most of that money is still owed to Campbell, and that changes everything.

If Campbell goes on waivers, another team wouldn’t be claiming a cheap youngster. They’d be claiming that whole contract.

And they almost certainly wouldn’t do that. Every expectation is that Campbell would pass through unclaimed.

Assuming that really happened, the DFA would simply be a matter of procedure.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote on X: “Kristian Campbell has been basically a free 40-man roster spot for at least several months and arguably a year. If he is DFA’ed, nobody will claim him. He’ll still be in the organization. You can call him up if he figures it out again. Functionally, nothing changes.”

Why Red Sox Would DFA Kristian Campbell

Red Sox IF Kristian Campbell
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox watches his fifth inning two run home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

OK, so if nothing would really change for Campbell, then why would the Red Sox do this?

Because of the Rule 5 Draft.

There are always a chunk of players each offseason that have to either be placed on the 40-man roster or be subject to drafting in the Rule 5 Draft by another team.

Campbell isn’t eligible to be taken due to his contract extension, but he’s taking up a 40-man roster spot that could be used to protect someone else.

If Boston wants to protect as many players as possible, moving Campbell off the 40, at least temporarily, is the logical move.

It would come with the risk of someone claiming Campbell, but it’s hard to see that contract being stolen.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Red Sox Kristian Campbell Decision Won’t Actually Change Anything

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