Red Sox Injury Scare: Should Fans Be Worried About Kristian Campbell?

The Red Sox had planned to roll out one of their hottest hitters in Kristian Campbell on Thursday night against the Blue Jays. Instead, they scrambled to rework the lineup less than 90 minutes before first pitch.

Campbell, the 22-year-old rookie who’s taken Boston by storm, was scratched due to right rib discomfort and watched from the dugout as the Sox dropped a frustrating 4–2 loss at Rogers Centre. The late change shifted Jarren Duran to center field and inserted Rob Refsnyder in left, with Refsnyder also sliding into Campbell’s seventh spot in the batting order.

It was the second loss in three days to Toronto, but the bigger concern is what Boston might’ve lost off the field.

“Day to day,” manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, according to NESN. “He felt it stretching today. So, we decided to shut him down.”

Red Sox Rookie’s Hot Start Interrupted at the Wrong Time

It’s not just that Campbell has played almost every day—29 of the team’s first 32 games—it’s that he’s been delivering. Through 123 plate appearances, Campbell was slashing .301/.407/.495 with four homers, eight doubles, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases. He’d drawn 19 walks, scored 18 runs, and struck out 32 times, showing a patient, mature approach rarely seen from a rookie.

But discomfort in the ribs? That phrase has cursed Boston before.

Last year, Triston Casas was initially diagnosed with rib discomfort—then missed nearly four months with torn cartilage in his rib cage. Campbell’s case doesn’t sound nearly as serious, but the team isn’t taking chances. “It’s unclear exactly how long Campbell will be out for and if he’ll be available Friday when the Red Sox open up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park,” writes Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Boston will hope it’s just a minor flare-up and not something that spirals like Casas’ injury did. Even so, losing Campbell—even for a few days—puts pressure on a lineup that’s struggled to find consistency.

The Red Sox aren’t desperate for bodies in the outfield, but they are desperate for stability. Campbell had quickly become one of the few reliable fixtures—both in the field and at the plate. His absence, however short, is a problem Boston would rather not have right now.

Refsnyder can fill in. Duran can shift over. But the spark Campbell’s been supplying? That’s not going to be easy to replace.