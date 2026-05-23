Red Sox Legend Roger Clemens Gets Real About Payton Tolle

The Boston Red Sox have a great young rotation this year.

Former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens has now seen it in person.

The seven-time Cy Young winner was at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday night before the Red Sox faced the Twins and his son, Kody.

The first 7,500 fans who entered Fenway Park received a Roger Clemens bobblehead commemorating his two 20-strikeout games that came 40 and 30 years ago, respectively.

While Kody would go 0-for-5, Clemens was heavily focused on something else.

According to Matt Vautour of MassLive, Clemens was very impressed by the pitching of rookie Payton Tolle.

What Did Boston Red Sox Legend Clemens Say to Tolle?

Clemens, who pitched 24 seasons and was remarkably healthy during that time, says health comes before success.

“The main thing I wish [for] all of these guys is their health,” Clemens said.

However, Clemens especially wishes that for the Red Sox rookie. While Tolle would give up three runs in six innings, a quality start, Clemens was beyond impressed.

“Man, he’s a strong boy,” Clemens said. “I just saw him before he went out. He throws extremely hard, as we all know. … Big, strong kid. How much his fastball moves from the left side. Cross-seam, two-seam.”

But talent can only get you so far. With arm injuries becoming more frequent over the years, pitchers must be vigilant in staying healthy.

Tommy John surgery has revolutionized recovery from elbow issues, but has become more prevalent, especially in younger arms.

Clemens wants to see Tolle avoid that and stay healthy for much of his career, knowing the talent he possesses.

“He said, ‘Stay healthy, kid,’” Tolle said. “I said ‘Yes, sir.’”

What Else Did Tolle Say About his Interaction With Clemens?

With Clemens watching intently in the stands, some pitchers may have caved under the pressure. Tolle relished it.

“Here, that’s every game,” Tolle said. “I have Jim Rice peering over my shoulder all the time. It’s a historical park. There are a lot of great names that have come before me. It’s an honor.”

Clemens also briefly spoke to some Red Sox pitchers before and after his first pitch and showed a couple of guys the grip on his split-fingered fastball.

In 13 seasons with Boston, Clemens won 192 games and three of his seven Cy Young awards, along with an AL MVP.

But he feels that Tolle can be a superstar pitcher in this league if he stays healthy.

And it’s not hard to see why.

While Tolle had an unimpressive start to his Boston career in 2025, with a 6.06 ERA in seven games, he has taken that up a notch.

In six starts, Tolle has pitched to a 2.45 ERA in 36.2 innings with 39 strikeouts and just nine walks.

His fastball has been imposing on rival hitters, and Tolle is showing why he was a top prospect in Boston’s system.

As long as Tolle stays healthy, according to Clemens, the sky is the limit. And Boston will need him to if they are to contend in the present and future.