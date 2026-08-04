Boston Red Sox Legend Shares Strong Reaction to Adley Rutschman Trade

The Boston Red Sox were one of the most active teams at this year’s MLB trade deadline on Monday.

Their most notable move came when they acquired Baltimore Orioles three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in exchange for right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (MLB’s No. 49 prospect), right-hander Kyson Witherspoon (Red Sox No. 4 prospect), outfielder Enddy Azocar (Red Sox No. 5 prospect), and catcher Carlos Narváez.

While the Red Sox are trying to win now and Rutschman helps them do that, many believed the team paid a steep price. However, Red Sox legend Jonathan Papelbon disagreed and shared his reaction to the blockbuster deal.

Papelbon’s Reaction to Rutschman Trade

Responding to a social media post highlighting the return the Orioles received, Papelbon gave his blunt assessment of the trade, calling Eyanson and Witherspoon “damaged goods” and Narváez a “backup big league catcher.”

“Gave up some damaged goods in Eyanson and Witherspoon, an A-ball outfielder, and a backup big league catcher for a proven All-Star big league catcher. I love it. Great job Breslow!!!”

Gave up some damaged goods I Eyanson and Witherspoon a A ball outfielder and a backup big league catcher for a proven all star big league catcher. I love it great job Breslow!!! https://t.co/BTYa0Bgspi — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) August 3, 2026

Rutschman Injury Update

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman while he remains on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. However, the expectation is that he will return to the field soon and make his debut with Boston.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow did not provide an exact timeline for Rutschman’s return but sounded optimistic when discussing his status Monday.

“I talked to him earlier [Monday], and at this point, I am not going to try to put a timetable on what his return might look like,” Breslow said when asked about a potential timeline for Rutschman’s return. “I think it’s best for him to get under our care and get our medical staff, our athletic trainers, our doctors’ hands on him, and from there we’ll figure out what the right course of action is here. But in talking to him, he’s very optimistic and he is saying he feels quite a bit better.”

This season, Rutschman earned his third All-Star selection and appeared in 67 games for Baltimore, batting .251 with 30 runs, 62 hits, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs while slugging .433 and posting a .764 OPS.