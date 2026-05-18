Red Sox Legend’s Wife Takes Shot at Craig Breslow Amid Coaching Drama

The Boston Red Sox have taken a lot of heat during the 2026 season due to their poor start.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has taken a lot of that heat for how he handled the mass firing of the coaching staff.

When manager Alex Cora and five of his assistants were fired early in the season, it caused quite a bit of controversy on Breslow’s part.

Now, the wife of a popular former Red Sox coach and player has spoken out against Breslow’s decisions.

Jason Varitek was the most complicated of the firings, and his wife, Catherine, isn’t standing for it.

What Did Catherine Varitek Say About Boston Red Sox’s Craig Breslow?

When Boston fired Cora and others on April 25, it seemed to be the end for all of those coaches.

However, Breslow reportedly asked Varitek to stay aboard in some capacity with the team.

Despite this, Varitek’s wife let the world know what she thinks of how Breslow handled the situation.

In a post on X on Monday morning, Catherine responded to a fan who asked for her husband, Jason, to stay with the organization. However, Catherine made it clear that she doesn’t find Breslow to be the guy some were suggesting he’d be when he took over.

They have the “smartest man in baseball” running the show… they’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team.🤗 https://t.co/NF5t06TaZx — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) May 18, 2026

“They have the ‘smartest man in baseball’ running the show,” Catherine tweeted. “They’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team.”

There is certainly bad blood still in this situation. And it looks like it’s unsolved as of now.

Jason played 15 seasons with Boston. In his career, the catcher went to three All-Star Games and won two World Series with the team.

He would have a .256/.341/.435 slash line with 193 home runs and 757 runs driven in.

What Led to This Bad Blood?

Catherine’s comments came just six days after Breslow went on NESN’s pregame show and said he hopes there will be a resolution for Jason to stick around.

“Tek has meant and means so much to this organization,” Breslow said (via Ian Browne of MLB.com). “There will be an open invitation for him to remain in this organization for as long as he wants. I think those conversations will take place kind of in a private setting with (CEO) Sam (Kennedy), and Tek and I. And obviously (I’m) confident and hopeful that we can work through that but also want to respect the time right now.”

However, it appears that Jason and Catherine don’t feel the same way about the chances of a return.

While the city of Boston certainly loves the Variteks and vice versa, Breslow has gotten in the way of a long-standing relationship.

By firing most of the coaching staff in Boston, Breslow has put the Red Sox in an uncomfortable position going forward.

While Cora was 10-17 as the skipper for Boston in 2026, interim manager Chad Tracy hasn’t done much better.

In 19 games since he took over, Tracy has gone 9-10 as manager.

While the Red Sox are still just three games back in a weak American League, they will have to get their situation under control to make it back to the playoffs.