Red Sox Linked To Starter From AL Central Rival

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is only hours away, and the Boston Red Sox continue to be in the mix as buyers as they look to improve their record in the American League East Division standings.

The Red Sox have been boosted by what was an incredible month of July, which included an eight-game winning streak and a series sweep of the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Speaking of the Dodgers, they recently acquired ace starter Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, further cementing their pursuit of what would be a third straight World Series victory.

While the Red Sox weren’t in the mix for Skubal, they could still look to acquire another notable name from the Tigers rotation.

The Boston Red Sox Have Been Linked To Detroit Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize

Via Katie Manganelli of BoSox Injection, the Red Sox could target Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize as a right-handed option to add to their lefty-heavy rotation.

She wrote:

“Detroit Tigers star Casey Mize could still be available before August 3. Skubal was the big target holding up the pitching market, and now that he’s gone, the Tigers should shift their focus to moving Mize.

Like Skubal, Mize is a rental candidate. Luckily for Boston, the Dodgers lowered his price so much with their frankly disgraceful Skubal trade package of Zyhir Hope, MLB’s No. 19 prospect, River Ryan and Brady Smith. Mize would require an even smaller package, which the Red Sox could easily achieve.”

She also noted that the Red Sox would be able to afford an acquisition of Mize given what the Tigers would likely command in return for him given their deep prospect pool.

“Mize will be a costly addition, as well, as any team in the market for a rental righty starter will have its eyes on him,” she wrote. “The Red Sox have one of the deeper farm systems in the league, particularly in regards to pitching prospects, so they could go for Mize without concern.”

Right now, Sonny Gray is Boston’s only healthy right-handed option, and with Mize’s recent scratch from his scheduled start on Friday, it could be a sign that he’s about to be on the move as Skubal was the following night.

So far this season, Mize has accumulated a record of 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 85 strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP.

The Red Sox Don’t Want To Anticipate Anything

Despite their amazing month of July, the Red Sox don’t want to fool themselves into thinking an addition by Monday evening’s Deadline is a sure thing.

“I don’t hope for anything,” said center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. “I just enjoy winning baseball games, and I’m not really paying attention [to the Trade Deadline]. I’m really enjoying playing with my boys. If somebody comes, we will welcome him with open arms. If not, we’ll keep winning baseball games with this team. That’s what we do.”

Said Wilyer Abreu:

“I think we’re in a good spot right now, so we’ll see what happens. But I think whatever happens is going to be best for the team. We’re just going to have to keep playing baseball the way we’re playing.”