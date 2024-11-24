Red Sox Linked to Trading For Star $260 Million Third Baseman

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be showing interest in trading for star third baseman Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Red Sox are thinking about moving Rafael Devers to first base. In turn, Boston would then try to acquire Arenado from the Red Sox.

“Don’t rule out some Red Sox interest in Nolan Arenado,” McAdam wrote. “There’s been at some internal talk about moving Rafael Devers off third base at some point. And, Arenado is viewed as a potential Plan B. The Cardinals, who are watching their payroll carefully, wouldn’t be opposed to moving him if a team is willing to take on most of the remaining money. One potential obstacle: Arenado has a full no-trade clause.”

Arenado’s name has come up in trade talks, and McAdam believes the Red Sox are interested. The star third baseman has three years left on his eight-year $260 million deal. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner, as well as a five-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Last season with the Cardinals, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.

How Would Arenado Fit in With The Red Sox?

If Boston does acquire Arenado, he would be the team’s starting third baseman. It also would move Devers to first base.

Devers is a bel0w-average third baseman as he recorded 12 errors last season. That was the lowest of his career, as he has seasons with errors of 24, 22, twice, and 19 errors. By adding Arenado, Boston would be a much better fielding team, while moving Devers to first base also fills a hole.

Currently, Boston’s first baseman is Triston Casas. So, putting Arenado at third base and Devers at third base, would not only make their defense better, but it would make their lineup that much better.

However, Devers’ agent Nelson Montes de Oca, recently told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that his client believes he’s a third baseman.

“He is a third baseman,” Montes de Oca said. “And he will continue to play third base and work hard to get better at it. That’s his position, that’s what he likes to play, and that’s what he will be playing.”

Devers hit .272 with 28 home runs and 83 RBIs last season.

Cardinals Looking to Trade Arenado

Arenado’s name has come up in trade talks this offseason.

Cardinals reporter Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that St. Louis could move Arenado this offseason to clear salary. It would also open third base to young players the Cardinals have coming up in their system.

“Arenado’s situation is less clear, though even if he does prefer to be traded, there is no guarantee he will be,” Woo wrote. “His heavy contract and performance decline over the last two years, along with his full no-trade clause, does not leave much room for negotiations. Trading Arenado would open third base to Donovan and Gorman (who came up the Cardinals system as a third baseman).”

Following her report, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that Arenado’s name has come up in trade talks.

“We’ve started to hear some whispers about Nolan Arenado being traded, and given the state of the Cardinals, that could gain some steam as the winter progresses,” Feinsand wrote.

Arenado has been with the Cardinals since 2021.