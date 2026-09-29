Red Sox Get Major Lineup Boost Ahead of Yankees Game 1

The Boston Red Sox have spent the past two weeks managing a key question alongside everything else. Willson Contreras‘ right hand. The bruise that kept the team’s most productive hitter out of the lineup for 10 straight days. The uncertainty about whether he would be right for October.

On Monday at Yankee Stadium, manager Chad Tracy offered the clearest answer yet.

The Red Sox believe their first baseman is ready for Game 1 against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Tracy Gives Update on Contreras

Contreras returned to game action on Sunday in Tampa, taking two at-bats against the Chicago Cubs before exiting as planned. It was his first appearance since September 17. The Red Sox wanted to see how the hand responded to live pitching. Tracy liked what he saw.

“He’s in a good spot,” Tracy said. “I think he’s ready to go.”

Tracy added that he expects the adrenaline of a playoff game to push Contreras past whatever discomfort remains. The Red Sox plan to have him at first base on Tuesday, a position he has not played since the injury sidelined him.

What to Watch on Tuesday

Contreras leads Boston in home runs with 27, RBIs with 81, and OPS at .905.

Tracy’s confidence suggests the Red Sox have seen enough to trust that Contreras can manage it. The plan is not to ease him in. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Tuesday night.

How the hand holds up over the course of a full game, and potentially a full series, is the question that remains. But for now, the Red Sox have the answer they needed heading into the Bronx.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox spent days wondering whether Willson Contreras would be ready. Tracy said Monday he is in a good spot.

Contreras in the lineup gives Tracy a bat Boston cannot replace. Without him, the lineup has a hole. With him, the matchup picture changes.

Game 1 is approaching. Contreras will be there.