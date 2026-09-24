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Boston Red Sox Make Announcement on Top Prospect Franklin Arias

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2026 MLB Futures Game
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 12: Franklin Arias #19 of the Boston Red Sox on the American League Team warms up at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to wrap up a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night as the MLB postseason nears.

Ahead of the game, the Red Sox organization took some time to recognize some of their top minor leaguers from this season, one of whom was top overall prospect Franklin Arias, who Red Sox fans have eagerly pushed for a promotion to the big leagues.

Red Sox Make Announcement on Arias

While Boston has not called up Arias, at least for now, the team did recognize the young shortstop.

The Red Sox named him their Minor League Offensive Player of the Year after his 2026 campaign across Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Earlier this week, the Eastern League named him its MVP in Double-A, and he ultimately climbed to No. 3 in the rankings of all baseball prospects.

The 20-year-old logged 449 at-bats in the minors this season and hit a staggering .323 with 25 home runs, 91 RBIs, and nine stolen bases while maintaining a .957 OPS.

Who Else Won Awards?

Outside of Arias winning Offensive Player of the Year, several other Red Sox minor leaguers took home respectable honors for their performances.

Left-handed pitcher Dylan Brown won Pitcher of the Year, catcher Gerardo Rodriguez won Defensive Player of the Year, and outfielder Andrews Opata earned Baserunner of the Year honors.

The organization also presents Latin Program awards to players. Outfielder Joskairo Ramirez received the Latin Program Position Player of the Year award, while RHP Emmanuel Jimenez won Latin Program Pitcher of the Year.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Make Announcement on Top Prospect Franklin Arias

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