Boston Red Sox Make Announcement on Top Prospect Franklin Arias

The Boston Red Sox are set to wrap up a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night as the MLB postseason nears.

Ahead of the game, the Red Sox organization took some time to recognize some of their top minor leaguers from this season, one of whom was top overall prospect Franklin Arias, who Red Sox fans have eagerly pushed for a promotion to the big leagues.

Red Sox Make Announcement on Arias

While Boston has not called up Arias, at least for now, the team did recognize the young shortstop.

The Red Sox named him their Minor League Offensive Player of the Year after his 2026 campaign across Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Earlier this week, the Eastern League named him its MVP in Double-A, and he ultimately climbed to No. 3 in the rankings of all baseball prospects.

The 20-year-old logged 449 at-bats in the minors this season and hit a staggering .323 with 25 home runs, 91 RBIs, and nine stolen bases while maintaining a .957 OPS.

The Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year? Of course it’s Franklin Arias 👏 He slashed .323/.400/.557/.957 with 25 HR, 28 2B, and 1 3B between Portland and Worcester. Good for a 145 wRC+ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8x6mOtRvq — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 24, 2026

Who Else Won Awards?

Outside of Arias winning Offensive Player of the Year, several other Red Sox minor leaguers took home respectable honors for their performances.

Left-handed pitcher Dylan Brown won Pitcher of the Year, catcher Gerardo Rodriguez won Defensive Player of the Year, and outfielder Andrews Opata earned Baserunner of the Year honors.

Red Sox minor league award winners: pic.twitter.com/1nt1XsB1D2 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 24, 2026

The organization also presents Latin Program awards to players. Outfielder Joskairo Ramirez received the Latin Program Position Player of the Year award, while RHP Emmanuel Jimenez won Latin Program Pitcher of the Year.