Boston Red Sox Make Masataka Yoshida Change During Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox won 4-2 in extra innings against the Athletics on Wednesday night in Sacramento, setting up a scenario where they could finish the month of July without losing a series.

However, they need a win on Thursday against the A’s to avoid splitting the four-game set.

Ahead of the matchup, the Red Sox announced their lineup and made a change involving utility man and fan favorite Masataka Yoshida.

Red Sox Announce Yoshida Change

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy kept Yoshida on the bench Tuesday and Wednesday night, but the veteran entered both games as a pinch hitter and recorded one at-bat in each.

On Thursday, Yoshida returns to the lineup as the team’s designated hitter and will bat fifth behind first baseman Willson Contreras.

Red Sox 7/30 A. Seigler 2B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

M. Yoshida DH

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

A. Monasterio SS

C. Wong C S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

His last start came in the series opener against the A’s earlier this week. He also served as the designated hitter in that game but batted leadoff.

Yoshida’s 2026 Season

Yoshida’s numbers won’t jump off the page because he hasn’t been an everyday player for the Red Sox. Still, he’s delivered several important moments this season, especially during Boston’s 16-game winning streak.

He’s appeared in 73 games for the Red Sox and is batting .261 with 28 runs, 55 hits, four home runs, and 19 RBIs.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston enters Thursday’s series finale with a 56-51 record, which is impressive considering where the team stood earlier this month when it sat more than 10 games below .500.

Now, the Red Sox are firmly in the American League playoff race. If the season ended today, they would hold the second Wild Card spot and travel to the Bronx for a best-of-three series against the New York Yankees.