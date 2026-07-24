Red Sox Make Move on 20-year-Old ‘Superstar’ Amid Trade Deadline Rumors

Fans and observers of the Boston Red Sox over the past year-plus will be forgiven some skepticism when it comes to much-hyped prospects in the team’s farm system. For some times, the MLB prospect world was dominated by Red Sox names like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel, with Kristian Campbell a late addition to what came to be known as, “The Big Four.” Now, as shortstop Franklin Arias shoots up the prospect rankings–he is No. 7 overall in MLB.com’s rankings–the excitement is being met with caution.

After all, after a promising two months in 2025, Anthony has been sidetracked by injury. Mayer has never gotten going, and is also out with injuries. Campbell had a solid month in April 2025, but backtracked badly and is mired in Triple A even now. Teel was dealt to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade.

The Big Four has yet to produce much in Boston. Can Arias break that chain?

Red Sox Promote Franklin Arias

This week, Arias was promoted to Triple-A Worcester from Portland after posting a .318 batting averaged with 19 homers and an astounding .993 OPS this year. He is a shortstop, of course, in an organization that has seen Trevor Story out with a sports hernia since May. The Red Sox are locked in on Story through next year (at $25 million) but have a team option in 2028.

By then, the 20-year-old Arias figures to be ready to take the mantle. But the thing is–he could be speeding up the Red Sox’s clock.

As one National League talent evaluator told the Boston Globe, “I think he’s a superstar. There’s just not a lot of things he doesn’t do well. I don’t know what you’re not supposed to like.”

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Could Franklin Arias Get the Big-League Call?

Now, there is a fair question to be asked about how long the Red Sox will wait to pull the trigger on bringing Arias to the big leagues. He is young, and after appearing to rush some of their prospects last season, maybe the Red Sox will be cautious.

But if the plan was to continue to develop Arias, he probably would be in Portland still.

As Boston sports commentator Nat Gordon wrote on Twitter/X: “The Red Sox view AAA as MLB depth. They weren’t gonna promote Arias there until they saw him as such. Never know when he’s gonna get that call, even at just 20 years old. Mayer played 43 AAA games. Roman played 93. Tolle made 3 starts in AAA last year before getting the call.”

Red Sox Active at MLB Trade Deadline

This could have an impact on the trade deadline, too, with the Red Sox said to be considering deals for stars shortstops like Zach Neto and CJ Abrams. Would Boston consider giving up multiple prospects to get those players, with Arias looking increasingly ready to push into the big leagues ahead of schedule?

Would they take the surprise step of actually trading Arias for a star caliber infielder?

As MLB.com noted, “The Red Sox have watched Franklin Arias surge offensively at Double-A in 2026. So much so that the club’s top prospect is on his way to the Minors’ highest level, where he will be a call away from The Show.