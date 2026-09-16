Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Mickey Gasper Decision During Rangers Series

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in their series opener, 4-2.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s game, which will feature left-handed pitchers Jake Bennett for Boston and MacKenzie Gore for the Rangers, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made some sudden changes to his starting lineup, one of which includes fan favorite slugger Mickey Gasper.

Red Sox Make Sudden Gasper Decision

At times this season, Gasper has been a major spark in the Red Sox lineup. And although he’s gone up and down from Triple-A to the majors, the Red Sox have kept him on the big league roster since recalling him Aug. 31 after Willson Contreras suffered an injury.

However, after logging two at-bats as a starter on Tuesday, recording one hit before Jahmai Jones replaced him as the designated hitter, Gasper will get the day off on Wednesday.

Jones is slotted to start as the DH and will bat in the two-hole, with Gasper available off the bench if needed.

Here’s Boston’s lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/16 R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B A. Rutschman C C. Durbin 3B T. Story SS I. Kiner-Falefa 2B N. Eaton CF J. Bennett SP.”

Red Sox 9/16 R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

C. Durbin 3B

T. Story SS

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B

N. Eaton CF J. Bennett SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Gasper’s 2026 Season

Gasper, 30, made his MLB debut with the Red Sox back in 2024. After spending 2025 with the Minnesota Twins, he returned to Boston this offseason and has managed to carve out a role.

He has played in 58 games this season and owns a .267 batting average, 25 runs, 46 hits, nine home runs, and 23 RBIs, while posting a .488 slugging percentage and an .866 OPS.