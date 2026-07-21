Red Sox Make Sudden Ranger Suarez Change During Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox are the biggest story in Major League Baseball right now, riding a 14-game winning streak entering Tuesday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ranger Suarez, who has been the Red Sox’s best pitcher this season, suffered a groin strain on July 5, and the Red Sox expected him to make his return start Tuesday night.

However, just hours before the game, the team made a late change.

Red Sox Make Decision on Suarez

Although the Red Sox expected Suarez to return Tuesday night, they have officially scratched him from the start.

Instead, Eduardo Rivera will make the start. Fortunately for Boston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that Suarez did not suffer a significant setback, and the coaching staff simply wanted to give him at least another day of rest after he worked hard to return to the mound.

Cotillo noted that Boston is still deciding when it will activate Suárez.

“The Red Sox haven’t decided when Ranger Suarez will be activated,” Cotillo said. “He could be slotted in with everyone else pushed back in the coming days, or they could wait for his turn to come around again, which would be early next week.”

Weather Potentially Playing a Factor

Weather could also be playing a role in the decision, as there is a growing chance it impacts the Orioles-Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park.

Boston is expecting thunderstorms and potential rain to move through the area Tuesday evening, which could delay the start of the game, cause in-game delays, or even lead to a postponement.

Looks like the ONLY thing that can stop the Sox now is the weather! Expecting thunderstorms and downpours to roll through Fenway this evening & into tonight. @boston25 #weather pic.twitter.com/RjaVoVAO0q — David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) July 21, 2026

With Suarez returning from an injury, it makes sense for the Red Sox to avoid putting him in a situation where he has to stay ready through potential delays.

Suarez’s 2026 Stats

Suarez signed a five-year, $130 million contract with the Red Sox this offseason and has lived up to expectations through his first 17 starts of his ninth MLB season. The left-hander spent his first eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He owns a 4-3 record this season with a 3.15 ERA, 97 strikeouts, and a 1.161 WHIP across 91.1 innings pitched.