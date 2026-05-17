Red Sox Manager Gives Honest Take on Caleb Durbin Amid Benching

The Boston Red Sox, despite a 19-26 start and firing their manager, Alex Cora, are still in the thick of the AL Wild Card race.

Even though they are 11 games out of the AL East, they are just two games out of the Wild Card in a weak American League.

Recently, one of Boston’s worst hitters, Trevor Story, was removed from the lineup and placed on the injured list.

Now, Boston’s worst-qualified hitter has been removed from the lineup as well. Infielder Caleb Durbin has played in 43 games this season, but will now head to the bench amid a poor start.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy did not mince words on this benching, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

What Did the Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Say About Durbin?

Boston called up infielder Nick Sogard to take Story’s place on the roster. Sogard will now start at third base over Durbin on Sunday at the very least.

So far this season, Durbin has a .165/.247/.245 slash line, the worst line in baseball.

While Tracy focused on Sogard and how he can help the team, he gave his take on Durbin’s struggles.

“He’s just struggling,” Tracy said, per Cotillo. “I think you guys know that, and I think he knows that. You see little flashes at times. He’s just struggling, and the ball is getting in on him some. Working on timing and things like that. We’ve just got to keep pushing along and find breathers for him when we can.”

While Durbin has been struggling this year, he has shown promise in the past.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Durbin in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Washington University in St. Louis.

After being a part of a couple of trades, including the Devin Williams trade to the New York Yankees, Durbin debuted with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

During that season, he would hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. He would finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The Red Sox would trade for Durbin in the offseason, giving up David Hamilton and Kyle Harrison, among others.

But are his early-season struggles just unlucky, or are they here to stay?

Are Durbin’s Struggles Due to Bad Luck?

According to Baseball Savant, Durbin’s early struggles are not just bad luck.

Looking at his 2025 advanced stats, his bat speed has always been poor. Because of that, he has never generated much in the way of power.

His expected slugging percentage and hard-hit rate were near the bottom of the league.

This year, it’s gotten much worse.

While he isn’t striking out a lot or chasing, he is not generating solid contact. His expected slugging went down even further to .270, which is not far off from his actual slugging.

In addition, his barrel rate is an unbelievably low 0.9%, with a hard-hit rate of 29.3, making his low production at the plate a reality.

While his glove has been elite (+4 Outs Above Average), his bat has been unplayable for Boston, leading to his benching.

How long will the benching last? That’s unclear as of now. However, if Sogard excels, it may be hard for Durbin to find his way back into the lineup consistently.