Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision Before Toronto Series

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will begin a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost 4-3 against the Athletics on Sunday.

Masataka Yoshida did not appear in the final two games of the series.

Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Monday, the Boston Red Sox announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 8/10 N. Sogard SS C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF A. Seigler 2B C. Wong C S. Gray SP”

After being absent from the team’s lineup during their two losses against the Athletics this weekend, Yoshida is back in the designated hitter role. Yoshida went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in during Friday’s 13-1 win.

Overall, Yoshida is batting .273 with 66 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 33 runs, 26 RBIs and two stolen bases in 81 games this season. Yoshida has primarily played the designated hitter role position as he’s appeared as a left fielder only seven times this season.

Red Sox Right Now

The Boston Red Sox lost their impressive winning streak this weekend as they dropped the final two games of their series against the Athletics. Aside from losing their winning streak, it also marked the first series the Red Sox had lost after winning eight consecutive series.

At 64-53, the Red Sox are in third place in the American League East. They are now seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-hander Sonny Gray will aim to get the Red Sox back on track as he searches for his MLB-leading 15th win. Monday’s game will mark Gray’s 22nd start this season. He’s posted a 2.78 ERA in 119.2 innings.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 8/10 N. Lukes RF B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH J. Sánchez LF A. Giménez SS K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B B. Valenzuela C J. Taillon SP”

The Blue Jays nearly pulled off a series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend; however, the team lost the series finale in extra innings. As a result, the Toronto Blue Jays fell to 56-63 and remained in last place in the American League East. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon is set to make his second start since joining the Blue Jays during the season. He struggled during his Toronto debut as he allowed three runs in only four innings. Overall this season, the veteran has a 2-6 record with a 5.96 ERA in 80 innings.