Yoshida Not Close, Wong Still Sidelined—Red Sox Depth Being Tested

With several veteran pitchers close to returning to the big league roster, Red Sox manager Alex Cora also gave reporters an update on two key position players prior to last night’s game against Tampa Bay.

Connor Wong

Wong is back doing light baseball activity, just over a week removed from suffering a hairline fracture of his left pinky when he was struck by the backswing of Toronto’s George Springer. The Red Sox catcher was spotted doing catching drills Tuesday in Tampa.

“Progressing, feeling better,” manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. “Actually, he was able to do some catching drills today, so that’s a positive.”

There’s still no timetable for Wong to return, or word if he’ll need minor rehab starts when his stint on the injured list ends.

The Red Sox’ already-thin catching corps took another blow Tuesday when Triple-A Worcester placed Seby Zavala on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

For now, the tandem of Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol will handle duties behind the plate. Between them, they have just 68 career MLB starts at catcher. To provide some insurance, Boston signed veteran Yasmani Grandal to a minor league deal late last week and assigned him to Worcester.

Masataka Yoshida

Yoshida returned to Fort Myers as he continues his lengthy rehab from offseason right shoulder surgery. While he was able to hit during spring training—finishing 10-for-35—his return hinges on completing his throwing progression.

Asked if Yoshida was nearing a rehab assignment, Cora didn’t sugarcoat it: “No, not yet.”

Until he can make full-effort throws from the outfield, the Red Sox won’t move him along. Contractually, Yoshida cannot stay in the minor leagues longer than 20 days without agreeing to do so, another reason the club is wavering.