Red Sox Offer ‘Interested’ Juan Soto $600 Million 12-Year Contract, Report Says

Thanksgiving Day internet rumors have been running wild, with unverified reports that highly prized free agent Juan Soto had already signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox. ESPN top baseball reporter Jeff Passan was even forced to take to his own X (formerly Twitter) account to shoot down rumors that Soto had signed anywhere.

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories,” Passan wrote on his account. “I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

But one online source, who in the past has shown more credibility than other unaffiliated social media accounts, posted a more tempered report with what he said are details of the contract offer made to Soto by the Red Sox. Boston has been widely reported to be one of five teams that have extended offers to Soto with specific money and time frame numbers.

Report: Soto Spoke For an Hour With Rafael Devers

Mike Rodriguez, MLB insider and former Spanish-language baseball broadcaster, posted on his X account saying that “sources” had informed him of the specific details included in the offer extended to Soto by the Red Sox. As of early evening on Thanksgiving Day there was no independent confirmation of the Rodriguez report.

“I just finished a call, and sources from Boston informed me that the player spoke for over an hour with Rafael Devers about the team,” Rodriguez wrote. “There is a 12-year offer for around $50M per season, and Juan Soto is interested in the idea of going to the Red Sox. Currently, the Red Sox are a strong contender for outfielder.”

A $50 million annual salary for 12 years would bring the total value of the contract offered to Soto, per Rodriguez, to $600 million.

Another self-described MLB insider, Hector Gomez, replied to the Rodriguez post saying that he was informed that the Red Sox offer was 13 years and $625 million. If accurate, the Gomez report would mean Soto’s annual paycheck with the Red Sox would be slightly lower, approximately $48 million.

Even at 12/$600 Million, Red Sox Offer Could Fall Short

Did Soto actually speak on the phone for an hour to Red Sox three-time All Star Devers? The idea is certainly plausible. Devers is currently the Red Sox’ highest paid player, in fact the highest paid in Red Sox history, having inked a 10-year, $313.5 million deal prior to the 2023 season. Soto would likely want to make sure there would be no conflict with Devers if he signed a contract nearly twice the size of the one the 28-year-old third baseman signed.

Devers is also, like Soto, a native of the Dominican Republic. In their initial meeting with Soto, Red Sox brass reportedly emphasized the team’s history of featuring such Dominican superstars as David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, as well as Devers. Soto has also said publicly that the Red Sox were his favorite MLB team when he was growing up, specifically because of their Dominican star players.

A earlier report said that Soto was seeking a 15-year, $700 million contract, so even if the Rodriguez report proves accurate, the Red Sox offer may not be enough for Soto.