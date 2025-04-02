Red Sox Confuse Fans With Latest Update on Masataka Yoshida

Beleaguered Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has “been cleared to resume baseball activities” after being shut down for a couple of days due to minor back tightness. according to manager Alex Cora. But just which baseball activities he’s resuming is a bit confusing.

Yoshida “took approximately 50 swings with a bat Saturday,” according to several reports attributed to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. But he’s not throwing, nor do reports indicate he’s yet working in the outfield.

“Feeling better,“ Cora said Saturday. ”Nothing throwing-wise.”

Yoshida underwent surgery on October 3, 2024, to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Red Sox announced before opening day that Yoshida, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with Boston in 2022, would begin this season in Triple-A Worcester to “continue to build out his throwing program.”

He was originally slated to join the WooSox as designated hitter during their road trip to Jacksonville, but those plans were pushed back when his back ailment popped up.

That means the clock has not yet started to tick on Yoshida’s 20-day minor league rehab assignment. Per MLB rules, rehab assignments are limited to 20 days for position players. Transaction rules don’t allow extra rehab time for position players just because the injury involved a player’s arm.

If Yoshida is delayed further, or needs more than 20 days in the minors to get his arm Major League ready, his minor league assignment will have to be extended. However, contractually, the Red Sox can’t officially option him to the minors after his 20-day rehab stint unless he agrees to it.

Another Red Sox DH Option?

What seemed to be a crowded outfield and surplus of left-handed bats when the team broke camp looks slightly less so given the team’s dreadful offensive start. Even at less than 100%, it’s difficult to see how Yoshida could disrupt or further hamper the Red Sox lineup.

The team has batted just .211 over their first five games. The power has been just as scarce, with a sluggish .343 slugging percentage, and nearly a third of their trips to the plate ending in strikeouts.

Since inking his deal with Boston before the 2023 season, Yoshida has suited up for 136 games across parts of two years with the club.