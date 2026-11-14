Red Sox Predicted to Cut $60 Million Outfielder Before Rule 5 Deadline: Report

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kristian Campbell signed a $60 million extension less than a month into his MLB career. Now the Red Sox may cut him from their 40-man roster and, as a result, risk losing him in next month’s Rule 5 draft.

With the Rule 5 protection deadline arriving Tuesday, Boston must decide whether a 24-year-old who was Minor League Player of the Year two years ago still merits one of those 40 spots.

The Red Sox are considering designating Campbell for assignment, according to Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports, citing a source. Teams have until Nov. 17 to add eligible minor leaguers to the 40-man roster or leave them open to be taken in the Rule 5 draft, and Campbell — who did not appear in a single major league game in 2026 — occupies a place Boston could hand to someone else.

Craig Breslow, the club’s president of baseball operations, declined to discuss a possible DFA when asked Tuesday at the GM meetings.

“I still feel like he has a really bright big-league career ahead of him,” Breslow said, as quoted by CBS Sports.

The expectation is that Campbell would pass through waivers unclaimed, the report said. Boston could then outright him to Triple-A Worcester and restore him to the 40-man roster later unless he is taken in the scheduled Dec. 9 Rule 5 draft.

Boston Red Sox Still Owe Kristian Campbell $55 Million

Campbell made the opening day roster in 2025 and went 6-for-16 with a homer and two doubles in his first five games. On April 2, less than a week after his debut, Boston gave him eight years and $60 million, with club options for 2033 and 2034.

For a month, the production continued. Campbell hit .301/.407/.495 through the end of April and won American League Rookie of the Month.

From May 1 until Boston optioned him on June 20, Campbell batted .159 with only four extra-base hits and 40 strikeouts. He finished at .223/.319/.345 in 67 major league games and has not been back. At Worcester in 2026, he hit .256/.383/.380 with eight home runs in 462 plate appearances, CBS Sports reported.

His salary rises to $3 million in 2027 and climbs to $16 million by 2032. He is owed $55 million over the next six seasons, and a DFA erases none of it. Unless another club claims him, the money keeps counting toward Boston’s competitive balance tax payroll even after he leaves the 40-man roster, according to CBS Sports. One league executive told the outlet his team would have no interest.

Kristian Campbell’s Rise and Fall as Red Sox Prospect

Born June 28, 2002, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Campbell attended Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. He played one season at Georgia Tech, batting .376 in 45 games, before Boston took him 132nd overall in the fourth round of the 2023 draft — with the compensation pick received for losing Xander Bogaerts.

He opened 2024 outside the sport’s top prospect rankings. He ended it with a .330/.439/.558 line, 20 homers and 24 stolen bases across three levels, Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year award and MiLB honors as both Hitting Prospect and Breakout Player of the Year.

So why the collapse?

Campbell “lost some weight during the year,” Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham said, as quoted by NESN. The club made regaining that strength his offseason priority, tying the lost pounds to how hard he hit the ball.

His approach changed, too. Campbell’s walk rate fell from 15.4% in the season’s first month to 7.1% in May and June, and his pull-side power vanished, according to Brendan Gawlowski of FanGraphs. He also sat out three games with rib discomfort as the slump began.

The glove did not help. Campbell committed seven errors at second base and was worth minus-8 outs above average. Boston has since moved him to the outfield.

“Once I get through it, I’m not coming back here,” Campbell said from Worcester, as quoted by MLB.com. Whether his route back runs through the 40-man roster or through waivers is the question Boston must answer by Tuesday.