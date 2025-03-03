Red Sox Outfielder Takes Big Step Following Offseason Surgery

With more than three weeks before the start of the regular season, Boston’s Masataka Yoshida took a significant step toward being ready to play in Texas on March 27.

Yoshida made his spring training debut on March 2 against the New York Mets, and he had to be happy with the results. In a 6-4 Red Sox win, Yoshida went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

“I’m trying to be ready by Opening Day, and I’m just fired up to be ready by Opening Day,” Yoshida said to MLB.com after the game at JetBlue Park.

Masataka Yoshida Remains on Throwing Program as Part of Rehab

There were no guarantees of that happening when spring training began.

Yoshida spent the offseason rehabbing from an October procedure to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder – “a major surgery,” according to manager Alex Cora – and as noted by MassLive reporter Christopher Smith, he was not cleared to take live batting practice until February 26. But Yoshida wasted no time when he batted with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, hitting the first pitch from right-hander Paul Blackburn into the right field corner for a ground-rule double.

“Regardless of that result, I was able to hit the first pitch of my first at bat,” Yoshida said. “So, it just felt great.”

Tyler Milliken of Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub cited this plate appearance as an indication of what Yoshida’s presence could mean for the Red Sox.

“Welcome back, Masataka Yoshida!

“Smokes a ground-rule double with the bases loaded in his first AB of the spring. Find a way to get him in this lineup.”

Yoshida added a run-scoring single into short center field off of left-hander Brandon Waddell, prompting Milliken to say, “Masataka Yoshida’s shoulder is fixed. Beware.”

Fixed enough to be a designated hitter, but Yoshida is in the early stages of a throwing program, and the team will err on the side of caution before putting him back in the outfield.

“He’s still at 45 feet,” Cora said to MLB.com. “That’s not too much, but we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes.”

Questions Linger Over Playing Time for Masataka Yoshida in Crowded Red Sox Outfield

But the when aspect of Yoshida returning to the outfield is just part of the issue. Where he would play is a whole other question.

The Red Sox have a lot of talented players vying for only so many spots in a crowded outfield. The projected starters are Jarren Duran in left, Ceddanne Rafaela in center, and Wilyer Abreu in right, with Rob Refsnyder, Romy Gonzalez and top prospect Roman Anthony also taking reps.

The recent signing of Alex Bregman could also have an impact on Yoshida’s playing time, as Bregman’s presence at third base might move Rafael Devers into the DH role. But Cora would love to have Yoshida’s bat in the lineup.

Yoshida is entering the third season of the 5-year, $90-million contract signed prior to 2023. As a rookie, he appeared in 140 games, slashing .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBI. Yoshida deal with some injuries last season and played in just 108 games, finishing with a slash line of .280/.349/.415 while hitting 10 home runs and 56 RBI.

“This guy, throughout his career (in Japan), he was able to hit and crush the ball,” said Cora. “I don’t think it was a bat speed problem or him hitting too many ground balls. It’s a matter of – just like Raffy last year – he was banged up, but he posted. He did everything possible to be out there.

“Now, we’re going to get the healthy Masa, and I’m excited about that. I do believe he comes back to dominate the strike zone and drive the baseball. And that’s going to be fun to watch.”