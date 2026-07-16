Boston Red Sox Owner John Henry Under Fire for Media Response

The Boston Red Sox have had an up-and-down season that included firing their manager and five other coaches. Usually, when this happens, an owner will speak to the media.

While Red Sox owner John Henry made a statement at the time, he hasn’t publicly spoken to Boston media since 2020, when the team traded future Hall of Famer Mookie Betts.

Henry is also the owner of the Boston Globe, which makes this situation even more confusing.

Jason Schwartz of Fangraphs recently had an email exchange with the Red Sox owner, in which he explained why he hasn’t spoken to the media for so long.

Why Hasn’t the Boston Owner Spoken to the Media?

This season, many in Boston have spoken out against Henry for not speaking to the media amid a tumultuous season.

While some owners of sports teams have become less vocal over the years, they still speak to the media every once in a while. After all, they have an obligation to the fans.

But Henry’s situation is more curious, given the fact that he owns a newspaper. Why is he supporting local journalism while not speaking to the media?

Schwartz sent an email to the Red Sox owner asking these burning questions.

“I stopped speaking with local media about sports more than a decade ago, with few exceptions,” Henry wrote. “I saw it as unproductive. Why? Because the Sox have a baseball chief, a CEO, a manager and a chairman speaking. There are plenty of front office voices every day. I know that local media are frustrated that once again I’m not taking questions from them, but I had a long, close relationship with Alex. I’m not going to discuss why these changes were made. It would be a disservice to Alex and others. This is a very emotional time for my family, who loves Alex and his family.”

More on Team and Henry’s Response

Henry isn’t the only one who’s been making the media and fans upset in Boston. The whole front office, which he claims is plenty capable of speaking for him, has been angering fans this season for their response to major events.

When the Red Sox fired Alex Cora and five other coaches, including Boston icon Jason Varitek, it seemed to fans and media that they beat around the bush. The fans aren’t the only ones thinking this way.

“The owner’s silence isn’t golden,” wrote The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli, “it’s cowardly and speaks volumes about how one of the sport’s most iconic franchises has become rudderless.”

Not addressing outfielder Roman Anthony’s exact injury or timeline for a long time was also a sore spot for fans.

All in all, Henry’s silence this season has spoken volumes. Should he be immune from criticism if he isn’t speaking to the media? Likely, not.

While the Red Sox are surging, winning nine consecutive games before the All-Star break, the team has still had a season full of drama.

What started as a lost season and the firing of a World Series manager has turned into a season of hope. The Red Sox might buy at the Trade Deadline, which would’ve been a shock to many just a month ago.

Even so, Henry might have to face the music at some point.