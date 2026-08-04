Red Sox Part Ways With 6-Foot-5 Pitcher After Active Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with right-handed reliever Ryan Watson.

Boston acquired Watson from the Athletics for Justin Reimer and cash considerations after the A’s selected the right-hander in the Rule 5 Draft. Watson had to remain on the Red Sox’s 26-man roster for the full season to remain Boston’s property.

Yet, after their active trade deadline, Boston is set to DFA Watson, according to Chris Cotillo.

“Sources: Red Sox have designated Ryan Watson for assignment. Erik Miller takes his bullpen spot,” Cotillo wrote on X.

Watson was 1-0 with a 4.53 ERA in 35 games and is 1-for-1 in save opportunities. Yet, despite Miller pitching well and being a Rule 5 pick, Boston opted to move on from the right-hander.

Red Sox Acquire Impact Reliever

Boston moving on from Watson comes after they acquired Erik Miller from the San Francisco Giants.

The Red Sox also acquired outfielder Carlos Gutierrez, who’s now the team’s 14th-ranked prospect, in exchange for Miller.

“What we saw was an opportunity to get a back-end reliever with control who throws from the left side with huge stuff, generates a ton of swings and misses, and gets a ton of strikeouts,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. “And as you think about a bullpen down the stretch and potentially into the postseason, the ability to bring guys in who can get swings and misses and shorten the game when relievers are available almost every night because of the schedule becomes really, really valuable.”

Miller will be a high-leverage reliever for the Red Sox, but they did have to part ways with Mayer, who was once their top prospect.

“Speaking about Marcelo, he was a really big part of this organization, someone that was looked upon to be part of a core,” said Breslow. “And I still think that’s going to happen. It’s going to happen with the San Francisco Giants at this point.”

Miller is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 38 games this season with the Giants.

Boston Was Aggressive at Deadline

The Red Sox are competing for a Wild Card spot, and Boston was aggressive at the deadline.

Boston’s biggest move was acquiring Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, and Breslow felt like it was a major addition.

“He is a proven star in this league. We’ve obviously seen him a lot over the last few years in a position where we felt like there was an opportunity to bring someone in and improve the outlook here,” Breslow said. “As we looked to upgrade the team, this was an opportunity for us. In Adley, you get impact on both sides of the ball. He’s a premium defender, switch-hitter. So he’s a great fit for our park. He doesn’t strike out, he walks and gets on base. He can hit for damage.”

Boston also acquired outfielder Eli White to add some depth to the outfield.

The Red Sox are 60-51 and in third place in the AL East. Boston is two games back of the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.