Red Sox Pitching Staff Hit by Another Injury Concern

Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain on Thursday, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Giolito underwent an MRI to reveal the injury after he noticed a problem with his left hamstring after the first pitch of his first spring training start Tuesday.

The 30-year-old veteran right-handed starter is returning from an internal brace procedure performed on March 12, 2024, to repair a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow.

Despite the diagnosis, Giolito is expected to continue throwing, although the team has not made it known whether he will make his next scheduled spring start on Sunday.

The Red Sox are already set to begin the season with two of their starting pitchers on the injured list. Kutter Crawford continues to experience soreness in the patellar tendon of his right knee—a condition that affected him throughout 2024.

Brayan Bello is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and is expected to begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Manager Alex Cora anticipates Bello’s return in early to mid-April. He did throw a live batting practice yesterday without any setbacks.

Righthanders Richard Fitts, Quinn Priester, and Cooper Criswell are all considered interim candidates for the Red Sox rotation to start the year.