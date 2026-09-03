Red Sox Get Encouraging Update on $4 Million All-Star Starter

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff is in the midst of a poor stretch. The rotation has produced four consecutive starts in which the starter failed to hold opponents to fewer than four runs. The bullpen has been ground down by workload and a wave of injuries that has left fewer and fewer arms available for high-leverage situations.

At 75-65, the Red Sox still hold a wildcard spot. With the postseason approaching, the need for reinforcements has never been more urgent.

On Monday, an important arm in the organization took another step toward providing exactly that.

Starter Pitches in Game Action for the First Time

Tanner Houck threw 15 to 18 pitches in a bridge league game in Fort Myers on Monday. It marked his first appearance in a competitive game environment since undergoing a hybrid elbow reconstruction last August that combined UCL repair with flexor tendon work.

The fastball averaged 92 miles per hour and peaked at 94. For a pitcher who has not appeared in a major league game since May of last year, the velocity provided a tangible sign that the arm is building back toward where it needs to be.

Chad Tracy described the outing as the natural next step in a process the Red Sox have managed carefully for months.

“They keep playing games during the downtime after the season’s over down there, but it’s like a game environment,” Tracy said. “So that’s the next logical step.”

Tracy has not been subtle about what a healthy Houck would mean for the roster.

“That guy can help you,” Tracy said earlier in August.

What Comes Next

Houck is set to pitch in a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland beginning next week. That jump, from the controlled setting of Fort Myers to minor league game action with real stakes, represents the final bridge between recovery and a potential return to the big-league roster.

If the progression holds, a late-September activation is on the table. The return would be in a bullpen capacity rather than the rotation. The timeline does not allow for the kind of buildup a starting role would require.

That does not diminish the impact. Houck earned an American League All-Star selection in 2024 on the strength of a dominant full season that featured a 3.12 ERA and 154 punchouts. His ground-ball-heavy approach, anchored by a powerful sinker and a sharp slider, made him one of the most effective arms in the league. Deploying that repertoire in shorter, high-pressure relief stints could make him a weapon the Red Sox currently lack.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Tanner Houck made the All-Star team two summers ago. He has not pitched in a major league game since May of last year. The surgery was significant. The road back has been long.

Monday’s outing confirmed the arm is responding. The fastball touched 94. Portland is next. The major leagues are not far behind.

The Red Sox pitching staff has been under siege. Every healthy arm that returns between now and October shifts the balance. The signs say Houck is almost ready to deliver.